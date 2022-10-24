Attorney General Ashley Moody News Release

VIDEO: Attorney General Moody Encourages Parents to Talk to Children About the Dangers of Fentanyl During Red Ribbon Week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General Ashley Moody is encouraging parents to talk to their children about the dangers of fentanyl this Red Ribbon Week. Fentanyl is the primary catalyst in the increasing American death toll due to drug overdoses. Red Ribbon Week is a nationwide drug-abuse campaign to teach children about the dangers of illicit substances. Just one pill laced with fentanyl can kill, and Attorney General Moody wants parents to talk to their children about the risks—it could potentially save a life.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “As long as fentanyl continues to flood into our state from the out-of-control Southwest Border, overdose deaths will increase—that is why it is so important that we talk to our kids about the dangers of drug use. As a mother, it is terrifying that fentanyl is now being made in rainbow colors and transported in candy packaging. This Red Ribbon Week, please talk to your kids about drugs. Tell them, just one pill laced with fentanyl can kill.”

Attorney General Moody’s Fast Facts on Fentanyl Toolkit is an informational resource for parents to help teach children about the dangers of digital drug dealers online. The toolkit highlights how drug dealers utilize social media to sell illicit substances and warns that those substances may contain deadly amounts of synthetic opioids. To download the Fast Facts on Fentanyl Toolkit, click here .

Each year, from Oct. 23 through Oct. 31, Red Ribbon Week is recognized nationally to encourage a drug-free lifestyle among youth. This year’s theme is: Celebrate Life. Live Drug Free. To support the campaign, parents, teachers, students and community leaders can wear a red ribbon, participate in local anti-drug events, attend drug-free rallies and talk to children or friends about the dangers of drug abuse.

First established in 1985, Red Ribbon Week honors late DEA Agent Enrique Camarena’s dedication to fighting illegal drugs. Parent-led coalitions across the country began wearing red ribbons to raise awareness about the devastation caused by drug abuse. The National Family Partnership, a national leader in drug prevention and advocacy, sponsors the week to continue its mission of supporting drug-free lives for all Americans across the nation.

For more information on how to get involved, tips, graphics and more, visit RedRibbon.org or GetSmartAboutDrugs.gov .