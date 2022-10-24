TASTE Hall of Fame Inductees Announced by the TASTE Awards include Ted Allen, Ayesha Curry, Sandra Lee, and Joshua Weissman

The TASTE AWARDS Committee, organizers of the Annual TASTE AWARDS celebrating the best in Food, Fashion, Travel, Health and Lifestyle programming on Television, in Film, in Online & Streaming Video, and in Apps, Radio, Podcasts and Photography, is pleased to announce the inductees in the Tenth Class of the TASTE HALL OF FAME.

LOS ANGELES and SAN FRANCISCO, California, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The TASTE AWARDS Committee, organizers of the Annual TASTE AWARDS celebrating the best in Food, Fashion, Travel, Health and Lifestyle programming on Television, in Film, in Online & Streaming Video, and in Apps, Radio, Podcasts and Photography, is pleased to announce the inductees in the Tenth Class of the TASTE HALL OF FAME.

Tenth year TASTE HALL OF FAME Inductees are selected based on either having received numerous TASTE AWARDS or finalist nominations over the years, or having made a significant impact in the world of taste and broadcast entertainment. Inductees range from television and movies, to online video, radio, and real world experiences.

The Annual Awards have included appearances by stars, celebrities, producers and executives from networks and platforms such as the Food Network, the Style Network, Bravo, the Cooking Channel, Sony Pictures, DreamWorks, TLC, Discovery Communications, Lifetime Network, E! Entertainment Television, PBS, APT, Create TV, NBC, ABC, the CW, HGTV, the Travel Channel, HD Net, Hulu, YouTube, Vimeo, Vice, LiveWell Network, Esquire Network, Bio/FYI Channel, iHeart Radio, HBO and HBO Max, MyxTV, Small Screen Network, StyleHaul, PTA, Zagat, Mode Media, WatchMojo, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Instagram/IGTV, Facebook, and more.

10th TASTE Hall of Fame Inductees are:

Ale Gambini

Antonia Lofaso

Ayesha Curry

Byron Allen

Dads Drinking Bourbon

Eden Grinshpan

Elizabeth Falkner

Feast.Network

Geoffrey Zakarian

Joshua Weissman

Kardea Brown

Kevin Belton

Molly Yeh

Nyesha Arrington

Raf Simons

Sandra Lee

Selena + Chef

Sips, Suds, & Smokes

Stephanie Izard

Ted Allen

Trisha Yearwood

Previous TASTE HALL OF FAME Inductees and photos can be seen at http://www.TasteHallofFame.com.

In addition to the TASTE HALL OF FAME Inductees, The TASTE AWARDS Committee also announces that program, video, film, and radio nominations are now being accepted for the upcoming awards event in Hollywood.

The 14th Annual TASTE AWARDS celebrate the year's best in food, fashion, and lifestyle programs on Television, in Film, Online and Streaming Video, and in Podcasts and on Radio. Attendees, nominees, honorees and winners include television, web and radio celebrities and tastemakers from across the country.

Producers, stations, channels, studios, creators and hosts may submit nominations between through November 2nd, 2022. Finalists are announced in January, and the Winners are celebrated at an awards event in spring 2023 in Beverly Hills, portions of which will be filmed for later broadcast on select public television stations across the United States.

To submit a nomination for any category, go to http://www.TheTasteAwards.com

As an awards show and as an industry networking and validation event, the TASTE AWARDS have launched several notable business partnerships and projects for nominees, winners, presenters, and sponsors as well as new awards categories that have evolved with the current industry environment, technology, and platforms.

For more information about the TASTE Awards, go to http://www.TheTasteAwards.com, as well as get updates on Instagram at http://www.Instagram.com/TASTEAwards.

Media Contact

Kevin Reed, TCB Cafe Publishing & Media LLC / TasteTV, 1 415-263-6800, photonews@cafeandre.com

