How PurpleZ Marketing Helped OC's Small Businesses To Survive And Multiply Their Business Sales During COVID-19 Shut Down

With 10+ Years of Experience in the digital marketing era, PurpleZ Marketing has helped simultaneous businesses to start & grow their online sales & leads. In this press release, we’ll take an overview of their happy customers & how their marketing agency assisted clients in overcoming their business problems.

Here are some success stories PurpleZ was proud to be a part of!

Devina Home

Devina Home is one of the best home remodeling companies with top-notch redesigns of clients' living spaces to make their dreams come true.

Here’s a statement from PurpleZ regarding Devina Home's growth process:

“The Problem Devina Home had Before working with us was that the business was doing well on annual sales, with customers visiting their showroom regularly. Still, their old website design wasn't allowing them to grow & convert new customers. Additionally, their portfolios weren't helping at landing larger & more agile projects to work on.

Their social media interaction was very minimal & they were only getting a few posts a year.

However, After Devina Home decided to become our customer, we began to work minimally on their social media reach & interactions + significant updates to their website to boost their brand image & quality.

We selected the inbound marketing strategy route to go with this honorary customer, which resulted in increased ROI & Below:

- 30% Increase in Organic Search Traffic

- 35% more users visiting the website

- Increased Website Engagement by 15%

- Improved impressions on social media by over 40%

Here's a testimonial from Devina Home as well.”

Yrma Wilson

Yrma Wilson, a Master Energy Healer with 31+ years of experience and a Master Practitioner in five healing methods, uses light energy healing to produce incredible outcomes for her clients.

Around some time ago, before working with PurpleZ, Yrma Wilson needed to reflect their commitment to patient care through their website. Their goal was to offer a great UX to their audience & increase their social media impression, which was declining.

That all changed when they contacted the top marketing agency in OC, CA, PurpleZ.

The entire process is described below:

“In the first step, we created high-engagement content to share across their blog & social media & optimized those content based on SEO to improve their listing on Google Ranking. Reiki healing is a very sensitive subject with specific customers, so we chose their demographics wisely & ran multiple social media campaigns to boost their brand awareness and website traffic”, says the CEO of PurpleZ.

Below you can see just a glimpse of the results:

- A total Increase of 52% in users visiting the website

- Total Clicks increased by 38%

- Total Impressions Improved by 155%

Below is a Wonderful Testimonial from our beloved customer!

And that’s a Wrap!

If you want your business sales in California to achieve significant growth as well, all you need to do is to visit the PurpleZ website.”

