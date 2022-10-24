Good.Lab Proudly Announces B Corporation™ Certification

ESG startup, Good.Lab, today announced that it has become certified as a B Corporation™ (B Corp™), furthering the Company's commitment toward driving internal impact while helping mid-market companies achieve the same.

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Good.Lab, the leading developer of Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG) performance management software and sustainability consultancy for mid-market companies has announced its certification as a B Corporation™ (B Corp™), joining a growing group of companies reinventing business by pursuing purpose as well as profit. Good.Lab has been certified by B Lab, the not-for-profit behind the B Corp movement, as having met rigorous social and environmental standards which represent its commitment to goals outside of shareholder profit. Good.Lab is now part of a community of nearly 6,000 businesses globally who have certified as B Corps.

The B Corp certification addresses the entirety of a business' operations and covers five key impact areas of Governance, Workers, Community, Environment and Customers. The certification process is rigorous, with applicants required to reach a benchmark score of over 80 while providing evidence of socially and environmentally responsible practices relating to energy supplies, waste and water use, worker compensation, diversity, and corporate transparency. To complete the certification, the company will legally embed their commitment to purpose beyond profit in their company articles.

"Good.Lab was founded with the intention of helping 10,000 companies advance on ESG initiatives and acceleratetheir impact. The B Corp certification was a major goal for us and is a natural fit given our aim to usher in a more equitable and sustainable economy through our ESG services and software offering," shared Andries Verschelden, CEO & Co-Founder at Good.Lab.

Key to achieving B Corp certification is Good.Lab's revenue-driving solutions that focus on improving the impact of its clients by helping them to activate, accelerate and improve efforts to deliver positive outcomes in their communities, on the environment, to their workers, customers, and shareholders. The company also received high scores on how it treats its employees, with 100% of FTE and new hires receiving a living wage salary with a robust healthcare plan. Good.Lab also earned credit for its annual charitable contribution as a 1% for the Planet member.

"Like us, our customers care about the social, environmental, and governance impact of their operations. We became a B Corp to demonstrate our active commitment to helping drive better business outcomes and demonstrate how business can be a powerful force to do good," shared Ted Grozier, Chief Sustainability Officer & Principal at Good.Lab.

About Good.Lab

Good.Lab aims to create a more equitable and sustainable economy by unleashing the power of Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG) data. Companies today are increasingly evaluated on a long-term commitment to delivering positive outcomes in their communities, on the environment, to their workers, customers, and shareholders. Good.Lab helps companies supercharge their ESG performance and turn sustainability into a competitive advantage through a combination of ESG performance software and expert consulting services. Good.Lab is a 1% for the Planet member and a certified B Corporation. Visit us online at http://www.getgoodlab.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

