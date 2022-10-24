COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
Summary
- Company Announcement Date:
-
- FDA Publish Date:
-
- Product Type:
- Medical Devices
- Reason for Announcement:
-
Recall Reason Description
Use of product may lead to burns, mild shocks, or rashes and irritation
- Company Name:
- Whele LLC
- Brand Name:
-
Brand Name(s)
- Product Description:
-
Product Description
Company Announcement
Boston, MA, October 18, 2022 / PRNewswire / – Whele LLC, of Boston, MA, is voluntarily recalling its Mighty Bliss Electric Heating Pad, due to product safety concerns. Use of this product may lead to burns, mild shocks, or rashes/irritation.
This recall applies to 544,212 Mighty Bliss Electric Heating Pad units manufactured between 08JAN21 to 03JAN22 and distributed from 29JUL21 through 21JUL22. Product was sold via Amazon.com and Walmart.com.
Model Numbers and Descriptions Below:
- MB-001 (NA-H1121B): Large (12” x 24”) Blue Electric Heating Pad
- MB-002 (NA-H21C): Extra-Large (20” x 24”) Blue Electric Heating Pad
- PE-MtyBls-HeatPad-12x24-Gry-V2(NA-H1121B): Large (12” x 24”) Grey Electric Heating Pad
Affected Product Lots
The product lot number can be found directly on the heating pad listed in black text beneath the product instructions.
|
MB-001 (NA-H1121B)
|
210108
|
210305
|
210805
|
211002
|
211107
|
210109
|
210306
|
210806
|
211003
|
211108
|
210110
|
210307
|
210901
|
211004
|
211201
|
210111
|
210308
|
210902
|
211005
|
211202
|
210201
|
210309
|
210904
|
211006
|
211203
|
210202
|
210310
|
210905
|
211007
|
211204
|
210203
|
210405
|
210906
|
211008
|
211205
|
210204
|
210406
|
210903
|
211009
|
211206
|
210301
|
210407
|
210907
|
211010
|
211207
|
210401
|
210501
|
210908
|
211101
|
220101
|
210402
|
210502
|
210909
|
211102
|
220201
|
210403
|
210801
|
210910
|
211103
|
220103
|
210302
|
210802
|
210911
|
211104
|
|
210303
|
210803
|
210912
|
211105
|
210304
|
210804
|
211001
|
211106
|
MB-002 (NA-H21C)
|
210901
|
211001
|
PE-MtyBls-HeatPad-12x24-Gry-V2
|
220103
Reason for Recall
This recall has been initiated due to product safety concerns. We received 286 complaints between July 2021 to September 2022 related to the product overheating, sparking, burning, or presenting other electrical problems. 31 of these complaints reported injuries such as mild shocks, burns, and rashes or irritation.
Risk to Health
Use of this product may lead to electric shocks and/or skin irritation, rashes, blisters, or burns. Severe burns may result in infection or formation of scar tissue.
Actions to be taken by the Customer/User
- Immediately cease use of the product.
- If you have product on hand, please take the following actions:
- Ensure unit is unplugged.
- Safely cut the cord off the device
- Take a picture of the device to demonstrate that the device can no longer be used
- Upload a picture of the device with the cord cut to our website
- Please visit our website www.mightyblissheatingpadrecall.expertinquiry.com to verify that you have received this notification, even if you no longer have the product on hand.
- All reimbursement information can also be found on our website www.mightyblissheatingpadrecall.expertinquiry.com
Actions to be taken by the Distributor
- Immediately examine your inventory and quarantine the product subject to recall. We will be in contact to gather any remaining inventory for destruction.
- If you may have further distributed this product, please identify your customers and notify them within two (2) business days of this product recall. Your notification to your customers may be enhanced by including a copy of this recall notification and must include the following url: www.mightyblissheatingpadrecall.expertinquiry.com
Consumers with questions can call 866-918-8768, Monday through Friday from 8am to 5pm EST, or email mightyblissheatingpad7692@sedgwick.com.
This recall is being made with the knowledge of the Food and Drug Administration.
Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.
- Complete and submit the report Online
- Regular Mail or Fax: Download form or call 1- 800-332-1088 to request a reporting form, then complete and return to the address on the pre-addressed form, or submit by fax to 1-800-FDA-0178
About Whele LLC
Whele LLC is a leading consumer goods company that sells products on Amazon and other third party marketplaces. To learn more about Mighty Bliss, one of Whele's brands, visit: https://www.mightybliss.com/.