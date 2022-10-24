Baker-Polito Administration announces awards of $15.9 million for community health 

Boston — The Baker-Polito Administration today announced $15.9 million in grants to 24 nonprofit community-based organizations, cities and towns, and regional planning commissions to fund community health efforts in the Commonwealth.

These funds come from the Massachusetts Community Health and Healthy Aging Funds, administered by Health Resources in Action, Inc. (HRiA) in partnership with the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) and the Executive Office of Elder Affairs (EOEA). The 24 newly funded organizations are in addition to 32 organizations funded in 2020, bringing the total funding to $30.6 million for community health efforts statewide. These funds are made available to the Commonwealth for community health improvement initiatives from health care entities that engage in the Determination of Need process.

“These funds bolster the Administration’s efforts to support communities by increasing access to critical resources that are fundamental for public health, including affordable housing, transportation, and healthy foods,” said Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders.

Community partners will use the funds to increase awareness of the impact of structural racism on population health and to address these disparities by effectuating long-term, meaningful changes in population health outcomes, including mental health, chronic disease, and aging.

The funding focuses on three core areas:

those working on long-lasting, community-driven policy, systems, and environmental changes that will make it easier to lead healthy lives and reduce health inequities

those organizing and coordinating Community Health Improvement Planning (CHIP) efforts to collectively set, address, and achieve community health goals

those working to address policies and systems that increase opportunities for healthy aging

“We look forward to the meaningful work our new partners will undertake to increase opportunities for healthy aging and for the expansion of healthy aging practices in new communities in the Commonwealth,” said Executive Office of Elder Affairs Secretary Elizabeth Chen.

“These investments allow us to expand our support for community health efforts across the Commonwealth and fund the work of our partner organizations to ensure equitable access and inclusion in a variety of areas,” said Public Health Commissioner Margret Cooke.

See the full list of awardees.

The Massachusetts Community Health and Healthy Aging Fund was created in January 2017 when DPH completed a landmark revision of its Determination of Need regulation. DPH provides overall guidance to the funds, and Health Resources in Action, Inc. acts as a fiduciary and implementing partner. EOEA partners with DPH to support the Healthy Aging Fund. Learn more at https://mahealthfunds.org/.

