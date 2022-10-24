With $2M in Pre-Seed Funding, HeyRitual Launches to Take Couples Therapy Into the Digital Age

Ritual combines 1:1 guidance from experienced relationship experts with scientifically validated tools in a user-friendly platform

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HeyRitual, a company driven to make couples support more accessible to the masses, announced a $2 million pre-seed financing round led by GroundUp Ventures, with participation from SamsungNext, Verissimo Ventures, 97212 Ventures, Fresh Fund, Homeward Ventures, strategic angel Jonathan Weiner, the Founder of HLTH, and super angel Errol Damelin. Ritual has emerged from its beta phase and is now available to the general public.

Founded by David Pruwer (CEO), Nir Shtern (CPO) and Gilad Meir (CTO) as a modern alternative to traditional couples therapy, HeyRitual tackles one of the most underserved areas of the growing mental health space: relationships. Around 75% of couples experience real relationship struggles and yet only a fraction, 8%, reach clinically proven support in couples therapy, often when it's too late for effective change. The high cost of couples therapy, combined with the friction of coordinating schedules and battling societal stigma, present high barriers to wider adoption. HeyRitual is opening support to groups that would never otherwise reach couples therapy.

Combining live 1:1 guidance from relationship experts with a host of in-app tools, HeyRitual helps users understand, develop and build relationship skills in their own time. The app is now available with the following features:

Customized digital skill building journey of bite-sized video & audio clips

Guided self-reflection to foster healthier communication and deeper self-understanding

Digital skill toolkit to help strengthen relationship muscles

Weekly 1:1 sessions with a personal relationship expert

"We created HeyRitual to deliver an experience that merges the magic of therapy with a scalable tech platform that empowers our users to grow on their own terms," said David Pruwer, HeyRitual's CEO and Co-founder. "We're taking the tried and tested components of couples therapy and redesigning the experience for the modern digital era, providing our therapists with a host of tech tools to reach wider audiences in new ways".

Utilizing clinically backed approaches that have worked for thousands of couples, HeyRitual's diverse team of leading therapists and relationship researchers has been testing its product with users across the U.S. over the past six months. Members who used HeyRitual for just four weeks reported significantly higher levels of relationship satisfaction.

"We're proud to be partnering with HeyRitual," said Jonathan Machado, Managing Director at Samsung Next and Head of Digital Health. "The relationship health space has been looking for a solution to extend couples therapy to the masses in a scalable way. Using its data-driven technology and its clinical content engine, HeyRitual has found a way to deliver effective relationship support at scale and at a far lower cost than traditional therapy. Therapists love HeyRitual's model due to its sustainable framework. HeyRitual's on an exciting journey, they're just getting started."

