Silicone Resins Market Size Worth $1.5 Billion by 2031 | CAGR: 4.4%: AMR

Increase in demand for silicone resins for automotive body coverings drives the global silicone resins market. Based on end use industry, the electrical and electronics segment garnered the major share in 2021. By region, on the other hand, the market across Asia-Pacific would remain lucrative by 2031.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global silicone resins market was estimated at $0.9 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $1.5 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.4% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market. The report is exclusively meant to help the readers with a comprehensive valuation of industry analysis and trends.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $0.9 Billion Market Size in 2031 $1.5 Billion CAGR 4.4% No. of Pages in Report 261 Segments Covered Type, End-user Industry, and Region. Drivers Increase in demand for silicone resins for automotive body coverings Opportunities The fact that companies active in the market are increasing their participation in strategic alliances



Disrupted import/export of key silicon-based coating hampered the paints & coatings business, thus impacting the global silicone resins market negatively.

However, as the restrictions were gradually lifted, participants in the market started exploring new measures to bring down the impact on their businesses, which helped the market get back on track soon.

The global silicone resins market is analyzed across type, end-user industry, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

Based on type, the methyl silicone resins segment garnered more than two-fifths of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The methylphenyl silicone resins segment would also project the fastest CAGR of 4.9% throughout the forecast period.

Based on end use industry, the electrical and electronics segment garnered more than two-fifths of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The automobile segment, nonetheless, would project the fastest CAGR of 5.5% throughout the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific generated more than two-fifths of the total market revenue in 2021, and is anticipated to retain the lion’s share by 2031. The same region would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. The other regions studied in the report include LAMEA, North America, and Europe.

The key market players analyzed in the global silicone resins market report include Dow Inc., Elkay Chemicals Private Limited, Elkem ASA, Evonik Industries AG, BRB International, Kaneka Corporation, Wacker Chemie AG, Momentive, Primasil, Savitri Chemicals, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., Siltech Corporation, Sinicon Plastics Inc, Genesee Polymers Corporation, and Supreme Silicones India Pvt. Ltd. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance, product portfolio, operating segments, and developments by the top players.

