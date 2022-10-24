Truth, Lies & Alzheimer’s Officially Launches First Podcast Season Featuring Thought Leaders

Every 3 seconds, someone is being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease in the world. We need experienced Expert Lisa Skinner on the issues that matter. *

On Truth, Lies, & Alzheimer’s - The Podcast, we feel that it’s vital to first help you understand how this disease is impacting your loved one. That’s key to unlocking the mysteries of the disease...” — Lisa Skinner

NAPA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Passionate World Talk Radio (PWTR), a global podcast platform, proudly announces the launch of the first season of its podcast "Truth, Lies & Alzheimer’s – The Podcast.” On October 25, 2022, PWTR will start releasing new episodes every Tuesday at 5 PM with additional weekly scheduling on Wednesday and Thursday nights.Passionate World Talk Radio has been called the NPR of the Internet and has over 7M+ listeners monthly in 173 countries worldwide.“Passionate World Talk Radio Network is committed to growing its sizeable podcast library with culturally significant content with every broadcast,” said Lillian Cauldwell, Founder & CEO of the Passionate World Talk Radio Network. “With the addition of Lisa Skinner, we will give our listeners expert perspective on Alzheimer’s and the challenges that affect the daily lives of family members and caregivers around the world. Currently there is a diagnosis every three seconds of Alzheimer’s disease in the world. We need an experienced expert on the issues that matter – and that’s Lisa Skinner.”"Truth, Lies & Alzheimer’s – The Podcast" is produced by Douglas Collins of DM Productions LLC and covers a variety of topics including the symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease like sundowning, anger, hallucinations and memory loss, promising research including regenerative therapy, doggie dementia, plus tips for caregivers to improve their understanding of this disease.“When Alzheimer’s disease strikes your family, it’s like having an elephant in the room. It’s everywhere, and it doesn’t go away,” said Lisa Skinner, an Alzheimer’s expert and author of the book Truth, Lies & Alzheimer’s – Its Secret Faces. “That’s why we need to start the conversation! It’s no longer just “family business!”A range of industry leaders and inspiring guests will join the podcast to discuss Alzheimer’s disease and the global crisis it represents – no early diagnosis, no cure and a fatal outcome. These experts talk about the state of Alzheimer’s research, tips for caregivers, and share valuable knowledge which can be used today by everyone impacted by this disease.A few of the confirmed guests are Lillian Cauldwell (Founder& CEO of Passionate Talk Radio), Phil Vassar (Country Music Singer/Songwriter), Marianne Sciucco (Nurse & Founder of AlzAuthors), Eugenia Kuzmina (Actress, Comedian, Model), Mike Parker (Founder & CEO Wordcrafts Press, Actor, Playwright), Dr. Anand Srivastava & Deven Patel (Founders of GIOSTAR – Regenerative Medicine) and Tameka Chapman (Author, Keynote Speaker, and Founder & CEO of Mogul Media LLC and Mogul Global TV)."On Truth, Lies, & Alzheimer’s - The Podcast, we feel that it’s vital to first help you understand how this disease is impacting your loved one,” continued Skinner. “That’s key to unlocking the mysteries of the disease, as well as helping you understand the best practices of reacting and responding to the symptoms and behaviors that accompany living with dementia. Once you gain that knowledge, you will be able to focus on what really matters- spending quality time with your loved one(s)! "AVAILABLE ON AMAZON- HARDBACK: https://www.amazon.com/Truth-Lies-Alzheimers-Secret- Faces/dp/195734413X/ref=pd_bxgy_sccl_2/141-0763215-7076145?pd_rd_w=Uxv0g&content-id=amzn1.sym.a6bed837-ef89-4bc6- a842- 3962a5387175&pf_rd_p=a6bed837- ef89-4bc6-a842- 3962a5387175&pf_rd_r=MNA7NA5VJ5 DBYXCDF3PJ&pd_rd_wg=unD4C&pd_rd _r=0cca9798-2210-48a0-90e5- 719352da5e0f&pd_rd_i=195734413X& psc=1- PAPERBACK: https://www.amazon.com/Truth-Lies- Alzheimers-Secret- Faces/dp/1957344148/ref=tmm_pap_s watch_0?_encoding=UTF8&qid=&sr=- KINDLE: https://www.amazon.com/Truth-Lies- Alzheimers-Secret-Faces- ebook/dp/B0B1J9BCXH- WORKBOOK: https://www.amazon.com/Truth-Lies-Alzheimers-Secret- Faces/dp/1957344156/ref=pd_bxgy_im g_sccl_1/141-0763215- 7076145?pd_rd_w=GH53j&content- id=amzn1.sym.a6bed837-ef89-4bc6- a842- 3962a5387175&pf_rd_p=a6bed837- ef89-4bc6-a842- 3962a5387175&pf_rd_r=QATH4JDXA76 6SM6D5Y18&pd_rd_wg=vreBV&pd_rd_ r=04e29fda-0476-4c23-a3cf- ae26538368bc&pd_rd_i=1957344156& psc=1ABOUT LISA SKINNERBest-selling author Lisa Skinner is a behavioral specialist with more than a quarter-century of experience in the field of Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias. She is a Certified Dementia Care Trainer through the Alzheimer’s Association.Skinner has appeared on such national and regional media broadcasts including CBS News, NBC News, Fox News, and ABC News, and in USA Today, Health & Fitness, and many others.* Source: https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/dementia/about/

