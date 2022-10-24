Trusting Heart Blood Center Holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for Opening of its Third Platelet Collection, Manufacturing and Distribution Facility

/EIN News/ -- BEAVERTON, Ore., Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trusting Heart Blood Center (THBC) held a ribbon cutting ceremony on October 20, 2022, to commemorate the opening of its new platelet donation and manufacturing site in Beaverton, Oregon. This is the third THBC center established in the United States, joining the first center in Edina, Minnesota, opened in late 2020, and the second center in Raleigh, North Carolina, opened in March of 2022. Additional THBC facilities are planned to open across the United States in the near future.



“As patients across the U.S. continue to experience the postponement of vital treatments as a result of rising blood and platelet shortages, Trusting Heart is proud to have taken another step forward in working to solve this endemic problem with our new site in Beaverton,” said Eric Rosa, of Trusting Heart Blood Center. “This ribbon-cutting marks the official beginning of the newest chapter in our mission towards combatting the ever-growing blood platelet shortage. Our paid blood donation model is a proven means of restoring blood component supply chain integrity, and we look forward to reducing sourcing risks for an increasing number of hospitals throughout the Pacific Northwest. We are grateful for the opportunity to be a beacon of hope, trust, and to improve quality of patients’ lives in this community, and we thank the greater Portland area welcoming us with open arms.”

Building a community of recurring, impassioned donors by offering a first-in-class experience with state-of-the-art facilities and by responsibly compensating donors for their time, THBC is reimagining the typical platelet donation experience to recruit and maintain a new generation of blood donors. Platelets collected at THBC can supplement and diversify hospitals’ supplies with 100% pathogen-reduced, single-donor apheresis platelets. By partnering with hospitals and donors, THBC sends safe, donated platelets to communities where they are used within days, helping patients struggling with diseases like cancer or undergoing major surgeries.

The new facility is located at 11350 SW Canyon Rd, Suite 201 in Beaverton, Oregon. Individuals interested in joining the THBC mission and becoming donors can find more information on our website.

About the Platelet Shortage

Each day, hospitals around the U.S. require an average of 7,000 platelet doses, and with the national blood and platelet shortages, a significant number of hospitals are struggling to meet this demand. The majority of platelet transfusions at hospitals are used to prevent bleeding in certain cancer patients and those undergoing cardiac surgeries and organ transplants. Platelets have a shorter shelf life than blood alone and must be transfused within five to seven days from collection, driving a continuous need. Exacerbated by industry challenges to the effective recruitment of blood donors, hospital demand for platelet units continues to exceed available supply.

About Trusting Heart Blood Center

