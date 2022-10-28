Fox Royale Dances in the Dark With Latest Single "Carnival Gods"
JOPLIN, MO., UNITED STATES, October 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fox Royale has released a new single, "Carnival Gods.” The track is a true indie-pop gem, with fresh hooks and edgy production aesthetics that bring a lot of punch to the mix. The band teamed up with co-songwriter Nickolas Wheeler of The All-American Rejects to bring this song to life. The track was also produced at Wheelhouse Studios in Nashville, TN, and it is going to be featured on a new EP next year.
The resulting song is an emotionally-driven track that feels simultaneously introspective and openly energetic. "Carnival Gods" captures the energy of rock but embraces the unapologetically catchy hooks of contemporary pop music. The colorful and upbeat attitude of the sound is one of the band's defining qualities. Fox Royale's personality shines through with every note as the Joplin, MO, band continues to conquer the hearts of new fans and followers.
Stream “Carnival Gods” Here
This track is the latest in a string of successful releases for the band. Its music has been featured on various editorial playlists on Spotify, including All New Rock, as well as It's Alt Good and Fresh Finds: Rock, only to name a few. Not willing to lose the momentum, Fox Royale set out to embark on a national headlining tour, which will kick off soon after the release of the single.
"Carnival Gods" is highly recommended to fans of artists such as Mod Sun, Maroon 5, Panic! At The Disco, Bleachers, and Twenty-One Pilots, among others. Learn more about Fox Royale, and listen to "Carnival Gods." This release will be available on all major digital streaming services from October 28th. Stay tuned for an upcoming EP in 2023 and visit www.wearefoxroyale.com for more information on the upcoming tour dates listed below.
UPCOMING TOUR DATES:
Oct 29 | Appleton, WI
Oct 31 | Joplin, MO
Nov 3 | San Antonio, TX
Nov 4 | Houston, TX
Nov 5 | Dallas, TX
Nov 6 | Tulsa, OK
Nov 8 | Oklahoma City, OK
Nov 9 | Denver, CO
Nov 10 | Wichita, KS
Nov 11 | Kansas City, MO
Nov 12 | Chicago, IL
Nov 15 | Columbus, OH
Nov 16 | Nashville, TN
Nov 17 | Indianapolis, IN
Nov 18 | Springfield, MO
Fox Royale - Carnival Gods (Official Lyric Video)