Avoiding Fire Hazards in The Inland Empire With Five Star Restoration
Murrieta, California, home repair and reconstruction experts divulge essential fire safety tips to home and business owners
Installing smoke alarms in your home is one of the easiest ways to help you prepare for the worst. Be sure to test smoke alarms regularly every month”MURRIETA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Murrieta home repair and reconstruction experts, Five Star Restoration, dedicate themselves to helping home and business owners recover from mold, water damage, smoke damage, and more.
Fire damage repair is one of the company’s most prominent areas of expertise. As such, these home restoration experts know about fire safety, what constitutes a fire hazard, and how people can feel safe on their property.
And in its latest output, titled What Is A Fire Hazard? 3 Ways To Stay Safe At Home, the Murrieta home repair and restoration company informs its readers of crucial do’s and don’ts of fire safety.
What Is A Fire Hazard? And More
“A fire hazard is anything that may cause a fire or increase the severity of a fire,” states Nick Smuts, Five Star Restoration’s business development officer. “Fire hazards present increased fire safety risks, leading to house fires, smoke damage, injury, and death.”
Common fire hazards include candles, cooking with an open flame, fireplaces with creosote buildup, and much more. Perhaps most notoriously, as of late, unattended space heaters are some of the more significant fire hazards on everyone’s radars.
Spotlight on Space Heaters
Since space heaters are infamous fire hazards when left unattended, it’s no surprise that the professional fire damage restoration experts at Five Star Restoration put a particular focus on the controversial appliances.
In a section titled ‘Focusing On Space Heaters,’ Smuts and the rest of the Five Star Restoration team explore the dangers of this common household heating appliance.
While this electrical equipment can make cold days in winter much more bearable, like other fire hazards, they present certain risks,” he says. Citing the deadly Bronx apartment fire in the early days of 2022, Five Star Restoration makes it clear that, while these appliances serve a positive purpose, they can lead to disaster when left unattended.
“Grim headlines in the first weeks of 2022 offered readers a glimpse into the potential dangers and fatal outcomes of constant space heater use. A space heater was the source of a deadly house fire in the Bronx, leaving 17 dead in its wake. It's believed that the space heater in question was running for multiple days straight.”
But it’s not all doom and gloom. “Although there are inherent dangers associated with this appliance, it doesn't mean [homeowners] need to fear it. Observing proper space heater safety can help [residents] stay warm when central heating isn't available.”
Preventing similar tragedies to the one in New York City isn’t difficult, reassures Five Star Restoration. The key to staying safe with space heaters is to keep them away from flammable material, plugged into a wall (rather than extension cords), and turn them off when they’re not needed or when someone is leaving the residence.
Additionally, it’s essential to keep them on a flat surface.
After discussing the hazards of heating appliances in-depth, Smuts and his team delve into the three simple ways to avoid fires.
Avoiding Fires With Three Safety Measures
Home and business owners need only follow common fire safety measures to avoid disaster. And according to Murrieta fire repair experts at Five Star Restoration, it’s simpler than one thinks.
Firstly, being aware of potential fire hazards in the building is the first step to comprehensive fire safety.
“Although it may seem somewhat obvious, being aware of anything hot in the home [is a good way to stay safe]. Keep these sources of heat far enough away from combustible material. Practice fire safety when cooking to avoid grease fires, and be aware when tending the fireplace. Likewise, ensuring candles are extinguished, space heaters are off, and preventing creosote buildup in the fireplace are invaluable.”
Being even a little more aware of one’s surroundings is a massive step toward overall safety.
Keeping a fire extinguisher on hand is also a standard safety measure to increase preparedness if the worst comes to pass.
“If a minor fire occurs in the home, residents may be able to use a fire extinguisher to put it out. However, if they feel they can't stop flames from spreading, seek safety immediately and contact the fire department.”
That last bit is a crucial piece of advice. Never try and take on a blaze alone. If it’s a grease fire residents feel they can safely extinguish, that’s one thing. However, if feeling overwhelmed, panicked, or in danger, immediately call 911 and the fire department.
And finally, having up-to-date fire alarms installed on every floor of a home or business is, perhaps, the most essential thing to possess when considering fire safety measures.
“Installing smoke alarms in a home is one of the easiest ways to help prepare residents for the worst. Be sure to test smoke alarms regularly every month! Additionally, replace any smoke alarms that are over ten years old.”
Keeping smoke and carbon monoxide detectors up to date is a surefire way to ensure safety across the board. With Five Star Restoration, Murrieta's fire damage restoration team helps homeowners keep their buildings up to code, following the most up-to-date safety measures in place.
If the worst comes to pass, Five Star Restoration is there to lend a helping hand with home repair and reconstruction in the Inland Empire. They’ll prevent soot buildup, eliminate lingering odors, repair smoke damage, limit dust contamination, save surfaces, and scan for potential water damage.
More About Five Star Restoration
Five Star Restoration provides home repair and restoration services in Murrieta, California, and the Inland Empire at large. Whether repairing water damage or preparing for a natural storm, the professionals at Five Star Restoration have home and business owners covered.
