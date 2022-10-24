Right On Brands files form 1-A REG A and Issues Corporate Update

/EIN News/ -- Rowlett, TX, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Right on Brands, Inc. (OTC PINK: RTON), a fully reporting SEC filer and developer of hemp-based products, is pleased to announce that we have filed a Form 1-A Reg A offering for $1,500,000. We are excited about this offering and our ability to raise the proper funds to move Right on Brands Inc and ENDO Dispensary and Wellness to the next level. We anticipate this filing to take up to 30 days to become effective. Our plan, after the offering is complete is to open three more corporate stores in the Dallas area. We have researched the areas in Dallas and have several great choices. The offering will also let the company do some real target marketing and expand our brand. We are also in the process of finding a new corporate office warehouse/ distribution center to serve our expanding network of franchise stores. We are also excited that this will enable us to launch properly with FMS Franchise group ( www.fmsfranchise.com ) and that partnership we believe with launch us to many stores.

Update on other store openings. Miami is on track in their new location. They will start receiving their initial inventory this week, with store opening in approximately two weeks. The Houston Texas location which is located at 3343 Louetta Rd Spring Texas will be receiving their initial order this week. The store in Plano will open at 601 W Parker Road Plano Texas also within the next couple of weeks. All stores will be receiving their opening store order this week. We are planning to adding more company stores in the Dallas are very soon. If you know anyone that would like to know more about becoming an Endo Dispensary store, please contact us at info@endodispensaryrowlett.com or jerry@rightonbrands.com

Our new website will be launched in a couple of weeks. Waterview Media ( https://waterviewmedia.com ) has been contracted to do a major upgrade and to launch a social media awareness program. We are excited about this happening very soon.

We have launched some new products this quarter, we now have our own 2 gram vapes in HHC/THCP and HHC/THCV, new variations of Delta 9 THC edibles, Delta 9 Endo Ease topical. THCP vapes and gummies.

Our Franchising deal with FMS franchise is still moving forward. Chris Conner President of FMS Franchise says, “We are still very excited about Endo Dispensary and Wellness and are anticipating great results by the end of the year.” If anyone would like to learn more about being a store owner contact jerry@rightonbrands.com .

About Right on Brands: Right on Brands, Inc., (OTC Pink: RTON) is a Dallas based, consumer goods company specializing in the brand development and distribution of hemp-based foods, beverages, smokables, oils and topical products. Right on Brands, Inc. is a developer of a broad line of hemp-based smokables, beverages, tinctures, and topical products including products infused with CBD, Delta-8, Delta-10, THCV, CBDV, THCO and Delta-9 (below the federal limit) and the all new HHC vapes, gummies and tinctures (and soon an HHC drink). About ENDO Brands: ENDO Brands™, Humbly Hemp®, and ENDO Dispensary & Wellness™ All share the same goal of providing our customers with the best products in the health and wellness space. As the field of health and wellness products expand, Right on Brands will be there with industry leading Food and Beverage and wellness Products. Who is the competition? “We are the Competition”

