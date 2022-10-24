WHILL Power Chairs Announces Partnership With Stealth Products

Power chair experts team up to assist mobility-impaired consumers with a broader range of medical conditions

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WHILL, Inc., award-winning provider of electric mobility chairs, and Stealth Products LLC, announced a new partnership whereby seating and positioning options have been curated specifically for the WHILL model C2 power chair to address a wider range of mobility issues for consumers.

After testing dozens of customization options, WHILL and Stealth have revealed a product mix of over 50 SKUs from headrests to lap belts, all specifically compatible with the WHILL model C2. WHILL and Stealth will continue to expand product offerings as more customer needs are identified.

"With its compact size, patented omni-wheels, remote app control, and advanced battery technology, the award-winning WHILL model C2 allows users to explore the world effortlessly," said Satoshi Sugie, CEO of WHILL. "The new partnership with Stealth Products allows us to customize that experience even more to address specialized mobility issues and continue to reduce barriers for our customers."

"Stealth is excited to enter into this partnership with WHILL," said Scott Brown, National Sales Manager for Stealth Products. "Our mutual commitment to providing high-quality solutions for individuals with specialized needs is the primary motivator to create a more comprehensive seating and mobility outcome for all customers."

The WHILL model C2 received full FDA approval earlier this year acknowledging its ability to be adaptive and fitted to a variety of needs. Sylvia Longmire, brand ambassador and long-time user of the product explains: "As a disabled veteran with an active lifestyle, I know FDA approval of the WHILL model C2 will make a hugely positive difference in the lives of fellow veterans receiving care through the Veterans Administration."

WHILL power chairs outfitted with Stealth seating and positioning options will be featured at MedTrade East in Atlanta Oct. 24-26, 2022. A full range of Stealth products specially curated for WHILL power chairs can be found at WHILL dealers nationwide and a virtual catalog can be found online at https://whill.inc/us/more-possibilities-more-comfort/.

About WHILL, Inc. WHILL connects the world with short-distance mobility products and services and provides Mobility-as-a-Service solutions, offering autonomous and manual transportation services that make public spaces like airports, vacation destinations, and convention centers more accessible. WHILL now offers products and services in over 20 countries and regions globally. https://whill.inc

About Stealth Products Launched in 1999, Stealth Products is a U.S. manufacturer of versatile, high-quality head and neck positioning systems, as well as switch site location hardware. With consistent growth for 23 years and distributors in 22 countries, Stealth designers and engineers have been able to produce nearly any unique product requested, resulting in a culture of continuous innovation to improve the lives of their customers.

Contact Information:

Christina Gorini

Percepture for WHILL, Inc.

cgorini@percepture.com



