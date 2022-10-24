ATTO Technology Announces Support for Apple’s Latest Operating System macOS® 13 Ventura

All ATTO adapters, software, and utilities have been tested and validated with the new OS

/EIN News/ -- AMHERST, N.Y., Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATTO Technology, Inc., a global leader of network, storage connectivity and infrastructure solutions for data-intensive computing environments for over 34 years, announced its hardware and software fully support the latest operating system from Apple®, macOS® 13 Ventura.



All ATTO adapters, software, and utilities have been tested with Apple devices that use both Apple and Intel silicon to verify compatibility and were subjected to thorough performance evaluations to ensure they operate at the highest level with macOS 13.

“We want our customers to have the smoothest experience possible when updating to Ventura and it was important we were ready the day the OS was released,” said Timothy J. Klein, president and CEO, ATTO Technology. “It’s great that our team with the support of Apple was able to meet that goal.”

ATTO Technology is a network and storage connectivity manufacturer whose products power high-performance, demanding workflows for media and entertainment, government, education, and scientific users. From Thunderbolt™ to Ethernet, Fibre Channel to SAS/SATA, ATTO products are the highest-performing, most reliable and easiest-to-use connectivity solutions available for Mac environments.

Apple is the platform of choice for creative professionals who work with demanding design and digital production workflows where team collaboration is often essential. Digital assets continue to evolve in complexity, size and number which naturally leads to more and more data moving through networks. ATTO Technology supplies the connectivity purpose made to address these challenges.

Data density and complexity typify most workflows today, like in science and education where Apple computers are popular and widely used. The same technology from ATTO that Hollywood studios rely upon is equally effective across all industries.

Products in the ATTO portfolio supporting macOS 13 Ventura include:

ABOUT ATTO

For 34 years ATTO Technology, Inc. has been a global leader across the IT and Media & Entertainment markets, specializing in network and storage connectivity and infrastructure solutions for the most data-intensive computing environments. ATTO works with customers and partners to deliver end-to-end solutions to better store, manage and deliver data, often as an extension of their design teams. ATTO manufactures host adapters, smartNICs, storage appliances and controllers, intelligent bridges, Thunderbolt™ adapters, and software. ATTO solutions provide a high level of connectivity to all storage interfaces, including Fibre Channel, SAS, SATA, iSCSI, Ethernet, NVMe and Thunderbolt. ATTO is the Power Behind the Storage.

