Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,391 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 276,288 in the last 365 days.

InventHelp Inventor Develops Secure Memento Box for Grave Sites (OSK-172)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "My dad, my best friend, died suddenly. When my kids graduated from high school, I wanted to share in the event with him by leaving an announcement at the cemetery, but there was no place to leave it without the risk of it being destroyed or thrown away," said an inventor, from Vancouver, Wash. "I invented the ARIONUS MEMENTO BOX as a way to include our loved ones in our lives by allowing us to leave letters, cards and other gifts. My design offers a lasting memorial and it could aid in the grieving process."

The invention provides a unique way to remember and express one's feelings for a departed loved one. In doing so, it allows family and friends to safely share personal or sentimental items. As a result, it prevents the shared items from being damaged or lost and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a safe, secure and waterproof design that is easy to position and use. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The ARIONUS MEMENTO BOX was designed and developed in loving memory of Donald G. Arionus Sr. 06/01/192807/01/2006 and Donald G. Arionus Jr. 02/03/1949 – 06/24/2017.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-OSK-172, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-secure-memento-box-for-grave-sites-osk-172-301655701.html

SOURCE InventHelp

You just read:

InventHelp Inventor Develops Secure Memento Box for Grave Sites (OSK-172)

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.