FOX News Channel to Present a Town Hall With Ohio U.S. Senate Candidates Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) and Republican J.D. Vance

Special Report's Bret Baier and The Story's Martha MacCallum to Co-Moderate

FOX News Channel (FNC) will host a town hall with Ohio U.S. Senate candidates Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) and Republican J.D. Vance on Tuesday, November 1. Co-moderated by FNC's chief political anchor Special Report's Bret Baier and The Story anchor and executive editor Martha MacCallum, the forum will take place in Columbus, Ohio from 6-7 PM/ET. The event will feature a live audience of bipartisan Ohio voters and focus on key issues facing the swing state ahead of the midterm election on November 8. MacCallum will host a preview of the town hall during The Story at 3 PM/ET on Tuesday.

Since joining the network, Baier and MacCallum have played critical roles in coverage of every major political event across all of FOX News Media's platforms. Throughout FNC's Democracy 2022 election coverage, the duo have provided viewers with the latest in political news and analysis. Additionally, their respective programs, Special Report with Bret Baier (weekdays, 6 PM/ET) and The Story with Martha MacCallum (weekdays, 3 PM/ET), dominate their cable news timeslots, outpacing CNN and MSNBC across the board.

