Movemints, LLC Hits Milestone with 15 Million Mints Shipped Globally

Movemints, LLC, which is dedicated to elevating the standard of care for clear aligner patients, announced today the company has shipped more than 15 million Movemints, which are the first and only concave shaped mints designed and formulated to promote optimal tooth movement during orthodontic therapy, to customers in more than 40 countries.

Developed by Orthodontist Dr. Dave Pechersky, Movemints offer a breakthrough treatment for clear aligner patients. They enable gentle chewing, which promotes optimal tooth movement, and increase blood flow, thereby reducing discomfort. Sweetened with a therapeutic dose of xylitol, Movemints eliminate dry mouth. The patented, sugar-free mints are comprised of five ingredients - xylitol, sorbitol, natural spearmint flavoring, natural mint flavoring, and magnesium stearate. Movemints are sold to dentists, orthodontists, and directly to patients through the dentalmovemints.com website as well as Amazon.com.

"Shipping 15 million mints to customers around the globe is a major milestone for Movemints, LLC and indicates that clear aligner patients globally recognize the benefits of chewing a Movemint," said Dr. Dave, who today serves as the company's Chief Executive Officer. "Movemints enable treatment progress and provide comfort during orthodontic therapy. They help clear aligner patients seat their trays, resulting in better fit, while increasing blood flow, fighting dry mouth, and freshening breath. We shipped our first Movemint in May 2018, and since then, have experienced exponential growth in mint distribution volume. We look forward to continuing to make the clear aligner journey an easier one for patients worldwide."

About Movemints

Launched in 2018, Movemints fits the lifestyle of clear aligner patients, giving them fresh breath, more comfort, and delicious progress. The patented, concave shaped mints are first and only edible accessory designed and formulated for clear aligner patients. They offer a breakthrough treatment for gentle chewing, which promotes optimal tooth movement during orthodontic therapy, and can increase blood flow, thereby reducing discomfort. Sweetened with a therapeutic dose of xylitol, Movemints eliminate dry mouth. To date, Movemints, LLC has shipped more than 15 million mints to customers in more than 40 countries. The Pittsburgh-based company continues to experience a 30% year-over-year increase in mint distribution volume and international expansion. For more information, visit http://www.dentalmovemints.com or https://www.facebook.com/movemints.

