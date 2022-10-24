Submit Release
Embassy Suites Rockford Riverfront Hosts Project SEARCH Class of 2023 Commencement

Gorman & Company Illinois Market President, Ron Clewer.

Embassy Suites Rockford Riverfront

Logo of Gorman & Company

Ribbon cutting ceremony hosted by Rockford Chamber of Commerce.

ROCKFORD, ILL., USA, October 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Embassy Suites Rockford Riverfront is pleased to welcome the Project SEARCH Class of 2023 in a commencement ceremony on Tuesday, October 25, at 11:00 a.m. at Embassy Suites Rockford Riverfront. This complimentary event will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Rockford Chamber of Commerce.

Project SEARCH is a one-year school-to-work transition program hosted by RAMP for students with disabilities housed entirely at Embassy Suites Rockford Riverfront. In partnership with Rockford Public Schools and IDHS, selected students to work in three internships over the year in combination with classroom instruction, goal setting, career exploration, and hands-on training through worksite rotations. The goal for each student is competitive employment in their home community, transferring the skills and work practices they have acquired and demonstrated at Project SEARCH.

According to Vinny Bucci, General Manager, Embassy Suites Rockford Riverfront:

“We are excited to continue our support of Project Search and their mission to provide a unique, business-focused work transition program. The combination of classroom, goal setting, and hands-on training in the different departments throughout our hotel creates a great atmosphere within the team. Last year, we hired a graduate who now works in our maintenance department. We look forward to this new year and new group of students; we hope to have the opportunity to add them to our team after graduation.”

The event will showcase speakers from the Rockford Chamber of Commerce, RAMP, Embassy Suites Rockford Riverfront, Illinois Department of Human Services, and RPS 205.

About Embassy Suites Rockford Riverfront: Embassy Suites by Hilton™ Rockford Riverfront, located in downtown Rockford, defines uniqueness with its industrial chic look and feel. Our completely repurposed and renovated property is Winnebago County's largest and only full-service hotel in the downtown area, boasting 160 spacious two-room and studio suites, two onsite restaurants, an indoor pool & hot tub, a golf and sports simulator, a fitness center, and over 21,000+ square feet of customizable meeting and event space. Hotel amenities include a free two-hour evening reception and our complimentary hot breakfast buffet with cooked-to-order omelets each morning.

Embassy Suites Rockford Riverfront is owned and operated by Gorman & Company of Oregon, Wisconsin.

