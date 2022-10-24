Fall Meeting of National Tax Attorney Association Welcomes 10 New Members
The American College of Tax Counsel elected 10 new Fellows to membership at the Fall meeting of the College’s Board of RegentsROCHESTER, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American College of Tax Counsel extends a warm welcome to the 10 new Fellows elected to the organization by the College’s Board of Regents at its October 14, 2022, meeting. The new Fellows elected to the College are:
Jim Dawson, Holland & Knight LLC, West Palm Beach, FL
David Gair, Gray Reed & McGraw LLC, Dallas, TX
Debra Silverman Herman, Hodgson Russ LLP, New York, NY
Sharon Katz-Pearlman, Greenberg Traurig LLC, New York, NY
Robert Mahon, Perkins Coie LLC, Seattle, WA
Wayne Roberts, Bodman PLC, Grandville, MI
David Shipley, Stevens & Lee PC, Pennington, NJ
Kevin Stultz, Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP, Washington, DC
Richard Winchester, Seton Hall University School of Law, Newark, NJ
Shawn Wolf, Bilzin Sumberg Baena Price & Axelrod LLP, Miami, FL
The new Fellows join a selective group of approximately 700 Fellows of the College nationwide, who are all recognized for their excellence in tax practice and for their substantial contributions and commitment to the field of tax law.
To become a Fellow of the College, individuals must be nominated by a current Fellow, evaluated by a committee of the College’s Board of Regents, and then elected by the Board of Regents. Criteria for membership in the College include being licensed as an attorney in the United States for at least 15 years, with a career that is principally devoted to tax law and tax-related matters. Prospective Fellows must be currently engaged in (or retired or semi-retired from) full-time legal work, whether in private law practice, in a corporate legal or tax department, in a governmental legal position, in a trade association, in a law school teaching position, or a combination thereof. For all prospective Fellows, demonstration of a high standard of excellence and ethical conduct in the practice of tax law is required. This commitment can be shown in a number of ways, including through active involvement in the taxation committees or sections of national, regional, state or local bar associations, as well as through significant legal writing, teaching in the field, and holding responsible national or regional office involving tax administration.
About the American College of Tax Counsel
The American College of Tax Counsel is a professional association of tax attorneys in private law firms and in-house legal departments, on the judicial bench, in federal or state government, or in academia. The College serves important roles regarding the nation’s tax laws by communicating with Congress, the Treasury Department and the IRS on federal tax issues and through the filing of “friend of the court” briefs in selected tax cases. A Board of 19 Regents serves as the governing body of the College, with one regent drawn from each of the 13 federal judicial circuits, plus two at-large positions. The Board is rounded out by the four members of the Executive Committee – President, Vice President, Secretary-Treasurer and Last Retiring President. The College can be found online at http://www.actconline.org.
