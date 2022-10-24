Submit Release
A Daily Devotion to God

Every day with Jesus Devotional

Author Shirley A. Howard takes readers to dive into the Word of God through a daily devotional

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Every Day with Jesus Devotional: God Loves and Cares for You" by Shirley Howard is a daily journal dedicated to God and oneself. The book is filled with biblical scriptures, messages, prayers, and poems able to enlighten the minds of the readers as they journey towards deepening their faith. This is a personal journal of Shirley Howard who expresses her faith in God through devotionals. A captivating, practical, and well-thought-of book that one must possess.

Author Shirley Howard is a poet, a Bible teacher, a clinical pastoral counselor, and an ordained minister of the Gospel of Jesus Christ. It is no doubt that God blessed Shirley with abilities that can move and encourage people. Shirley Howard has also taught several Bible classes, initiated workshops, and tackled topics regarding spiritual growth. For readers who long for encouragement, a bit of faith, and genuine love, this book is highly recommended.

In the words of Marina Lujan, an Amazon customer and an avid reader of "Every Day with Jesus Devotional: God Loves and Cares for You," Shirley's book is full of wonderful poems and religious passages that will encourage you every day. The author is fantastic, and has developed a book that is well-written, entertaining, and inspiring.”

A book that will bring readers closer to God. For those who would like to grab a copy, Everyday with Jesus by Shirley Howard is available on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and other leading digital book platforms. To know more about Shirley Howard and her books, visit shirleyhowardbook.com for more information.

