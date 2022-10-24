Here’s to making way for a changed, better life
Author David Piper transforms the hearts of the readers by giving them hope for a new nature, a new changed lifeTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Before Author David Piper became a prayer partner for a Canadian Christian daily television talk show called 100 Huntley Street, he served as a pastor in four provinces in Western Canada. The author shares his experiences and knowledge in the ministry. Found in the introduction of the book, he exclaims that only God, not religion is the pathway to genuine, long-lasting healing.
A compelling book where David Piper sets out a fallen tree as an analogy of a life that was once decayed, now renewed with the love of God. This is a spiritually awakening read as the author takes the readers to a self-reflecting state, enabling them to realize if their hearts are truly set on changing for the better.
Grady Harp, an Amazon customer and an avid reader of the book says “In his book, David offers scriptural explanations of how to find a new, strengthened and refreshed heart that allows our faith to overcome the damage our ‘old heart’ has caused”. This book gives hope to the readers that there is a chance for a God centered, transformed and a peaceful life.
"Escaping Our Fallen Nature" by David Piper is available on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and other leading digital book platforms. Visit www.escapingourfallennature.com to know more about the author’s life story and works.
