Marsha B. Fogarty Promoted to General Manager of WTOC in Savannah

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA , Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Television, Inc. (“Gray,” “we,” “us” or “our”) (NYSE: GTN) has promoted Marsha B. Fogarty to the role of General Manager of WTOC, Gray’s CBS affiliate in Savannah, Georgia (DMA 87). Her appointment became effective on Friday, October 21st.

Marsha brings nearly 30 years of experience in sales and marketing to her new position. She joined WTOC in 1998 as an account executive and was later promoted to local sales manager. Since 2014, Marsha has served as the station’s general sales manager. Her prior experience includes roles as manager of community relations/development at Memorial Health and marketing director for the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System.

A Savannah native, Marsha holds a Bachelor of Arts in English from Armstrong State College (now part of Georgia Southern University), with extensive professional training in sales management, marketing, and advertising. She is a member of the Downtown Savannah Rotary Club and is active in several other local organizations.

About Gray:

Gray Television, Inc. is a multimedia company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Gray is the nation’s largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets in the United States. Its television stations serve 113 television markets that collectively reach approximately 36 percent of US television households.  This portfolio includes 80 markets with the top-rated television station and 100 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station. It also owns video program companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo Media Group, and PowerNation Studios, as well as the studio production facilities Assembly Atlanta and Third Rail Studios. For more information, please visit www.gray.tv.

Gray Contact:

Kevin P. Latek, Executive Vice President, Chief Legal and Development Officer, 404-266-8333

