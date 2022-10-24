TitleEase Announces New Franchisee Pyramid Title

Refinance.com to Launch Title Services Franchise Named Pyramid Title LLC

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TitleEase, a title and settlement services franchise business, has announced the addition of a new franchisee, Pyramid Title LLC.

"We are excited for our new franchise Pyramid Title." said Joseph D'Urso, CEO of TitleEase. "Refinance.com is a very innovative online business and with their experience in the industry as a mortgage leader, we will be able to extend their product offerings. Having the ability to provide title services to their existing mortgage clients will allow Nick and his team to provide the most efficient closing procedure possible. With this current real estate market it is hard to find ways to increase profitability and service. This is a great partnership opportunity to allow Refinance.com to stand out and shine with their new title company Pyramid Title, a TitleEase Franchise."

"We are thrilled to partner with TitleEase. Refinance.com is a new online mortgage industry leader and partnering with TitleEase, an innovative state of the art title company to form Pyramid Title was a great fit. Their ability to understand our needs and their turnkey system really allows us to capture additional revenue in an unprecedented market. It is a great partnership." Franchisee quote.

The new franchise is located in Texas and will serve customers statewide.

TitleEase provides a simplified, streamlined and fully compliant path for mortgage originators, servicers, and real estate professionals to own and operate a title agency without the burden and expense of building a platform from scratch. Franchisees own a tangible asset with its own terminal value.

Find out more at www.titleeasefranchise.com.

About TitleEase

TitleEase LLC is a member of the Lincoln Family of Companies, which also includes Lincoln Abstract & Settlement Services.The company is a franchisor of real estate title and settlement services businesses, offering franchisees a turnkey title & closing business that is fully compliant and ready to run. TitleEase offers an innovative way for real estate focused entrepreneurs to enter the title business quickly and efficiently while leaning on its expertise. Call TitleEase at (877) 696-5462 to learn about its franchise opportunities. For more information, visit the company online at www.titleeasefranchise.com.

About Refinance.com

Refinance.com is a leading platform to find the latest news, shop for loans, and compare financial products from lenders. Our mission is to help consumers achieve their financial freedom! Do the paperwork once and we'll help you get approved by multiple lenders to find the best option.

Contact Information:

Jason Bilbruck

Vice President of Business Development

jbilbruck@titleeasefranchise.com

877-696-5462



