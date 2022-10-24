A renaissance novel based on true events
Author H Allenger writes an apocalyptic novel that will keep readers reading for moreTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Magdeburg was a peaceful city until they clashed and refused to comply with the emperor’s Edict of Restitution in the Regensburg Summit, which called for financial recompense for Catholic properties taken over by the Protestants . This outraged the Catholic forces and gained tension in the city. The book focuses on the struggles of the people of Magdeburg during the years of the Battle of Magdeburg.
An interesting review by Grady Harp, a Top 100 reviewer on Amazon shares, “The author succeeds splendidly in crafting a story that is historically accurate and fascinating as a novel. In brief, ‘The city of Magdeburg has been pegged as a target by the Catholic forces of the Holy Roman Empire for its refusal to attend the Regensburg Summit called for by the Emperor Ferdinand and its failure to comply with the Edict of Restitution demanded by him. It is besieged by, first Pappenheim and then Tilly, commanders of the Catholic League, in retaliation for their omission, and the tale centers around the lives of the main personages residing within Magdeburg and how they respond and cope with the crisis, addressing the issue of each person's moral conduct; they commit one or more of the seven deadly sins as preached by the Church, including same sex relationships, so that they suffer from guilt complexes that makes them believe their impending doom may be merited by them. Their lives center around these complexities and are interwoven into the fabric of their behavior and conduct towards each other and themselves.’ Allenger’s fine prose lights up this period with both fact and polished storytelling, and the result is an historical novel that both educates and entertains. Very highly recommended.”
Don't pass up the opportunity to purchase a copy of H Allenger's The Damned of Magdeburg. It is offered on Amazon and other well-known online book retailers. Visit the author's website at https://www.hallengerbooks.com/ to learn more about him and his previous books.
