Forward Thinking Systems Introduces Time-Lapse Feature to FleetCam
JERICHO, NY, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Forward Thinking Systems is proud to introduce the addition of the time-lapse video feature on its FleetCam and IntelliHub platform. This new feature allows customers to compress up to 60 minutes of footage into a single 4-minute time-lapse video, enabling users to review key historical moments faster than ever before.
It has never been easier to gain visibility into what is happening in and around the vehicle without spending a lot of time streaming videos. With this new update, users select a point in time and can watch that footage at 15X the speed. Time-lapse is a valuable addition for those who utilize FleetCam and IntelliHub.
"Our new time-lapse feature keeps pushing what’s possible on the FleetCam system," says David Isler, CEO of Forward Thinking Systems. "We are always looking for new ways to add concrete value to a fleet manager’s toolkit, and this is going to save our customers an incredible amount of time."
For more information about time-lapse, FleetCam, IntelliHub or our other fleet management solutions, please visit ftsgps.com
About Forward Thinking Systems
Forward Thinking Systems was established in 2005 and is dedicated to building fleet management solutions that give our customers an edge. Our software helps our customers reduce risk and increase safety, allowing them to run a more cost-efficient operation. We provide the insight you need to manage your vehicles, assets, and team from your phone or office. Fleet customer feedback is a crucial part of making the best solution for commercial fleets. That is why we offer all of our customers 24/7 support. Learn more at ftsgps.com
Tyler Linn
