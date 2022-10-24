Saia LTL Freight Opens New Indiana Terminal

/EIN News/ -- JOHNS CREEK, Ga., Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saia Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) announced today the opening of its new Saia LTL Freight terminal in Lafayette, Indiana. The facility is the fifth location for the carrier in the state, and the first terminal Saia has opened in Indiana since 2019 when it built one of its flagship facilities in Indianapolis.



“As we commence operations in Lafayette, Saia remains focused on providing great service. We continue to be excited about our expansion plans and offering existing customers direct service in new markets as well introducing our industry leading service to new customers,” said Saia President and CEO Fritz Holzgrefe.

Situated between Indianapolis and Chicago, Lafayette is not only another important gateway to the Midwest, it is central to Saia’s ongoing plans to expand its market opportunity and provide enhanced service to existing customers. Lafayette is a center of regional commerce with a diverse customer base in addition to having Purdue University nearby.

“Although we have not directly been in the market before now, Lafayette has been an important part of Saia’s growth as we’ve partnered with Lafayette’s own, Wabash National, to support our fleet growth over the last several years,” explained Holzgrefe.

In 2022 alone, Saia has opened 11 new terminals across the country as it continues to invest in its operations with the purpose of offering shippers enhanced transit times and service.

About Saia, Inc.

Saia Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services. With headquarters in Johns Creek, Georgia, Saia LTL Freight operates 187 terminals across the country and employs over 12,000 people. Saia LTL Freight has been recognized by the American Trucking Associations Safety Management Council for its outstanding safety record as well as by the Environmental Protection Agency’s SmartWay program for its efforts to reduce its environmental impact. For more information on Saia Inc., visit saia.com.

For more information, contact:

Jeannie S. Jump

Saia Corporate Public Relations

Phone: 770-232-4069 · E-mail jjump@saia.com