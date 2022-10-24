Global Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market Is Expected to Reach $2.3 Billion by 2031: Says AMR

The factors that propel the growth of the sleep apnea oral appliances market are surge in the prevalence of sleep apnea globally, increase in prevalence of obesity, and rise in product launches and approvals for sleep apnea oral appliances. Based on region, North America is expected to rule the roost and is likely to achieve the fastest CAGR through 2031.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market generated $516.4 million in 2021 and is estimated to hit $2.3 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 16.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Market Size in 2031 $2.3 billion CAGR 16.3% No. of Pages in Report 350 Segments covered Device, Gender, Age Group, End User, and Region Drivers Rise in the prevalence of sleep apnea Rise in product launches and product approvals for sleep apnea oral appliances Opportunities Increase in the prevalence of obesity Surge in geriatric population Restraints Lack of awareness regarding sleep apnea High cost of customized sleep apnea oral appliances

Covid-19 scenario-

The COVID-19 outbreak had a positive impact on the growth of the global sleep apnea oral appliances market.

Obstructive sleep apnea is associated with a greater risk of respiratory failure and an increased likelihood of hospitalization in COVID-19 infection patients.

The likelihood of developing obstructive sleep apnea increased the demand for sleep apnea devices that could help treat the condition, thereby driving the demand for sleep apnea oral appliances market.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global sleep apnea oral appliances market based on device, gender, age group, end user, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

Based on device, the mandibular advancement devices segment accounted for nearly 90% of the overall sleep apnea oral appliances market in 2021, and is likely to lead the trail by the end of 2031. Moreover, the same segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 16.4% throughout the forecast period. The report also discusses tongue stabilizing devices and rapid maxillary expansion segments.

Based on gender, the male segment contributed to more than half of the global sleep apnea oral appliances market in 2021, and is expected to maintain its dominance through 2031. The same segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 16.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report also offers an analysis of the female segment.

Based on age group, the 51 to 60 segment contributed to more than one-third of the global sleep apnea oral appliances market in 2021, and is expected to maintain its dominance through 2031. The same segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 16.8% from 2022 to 2031. The report also offers an analysis of less than 40, 41 to 50, and 60 and above segments.

Based on end user, the hospital and sleep laboratories segment accounted for nearly three-fifths of the overall sleep apnea oral appliances market in 2021, and is likely to lead the trail by the end of 2031. Moreover, the same segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 16.7% throughout the forecast period. The report also discusses clinics & office facilities, and home care settings segments.

Based on region, the market across North America contributed to more than two-fifths of the overall sleep apnea oral appliances market in 2021, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. However, the Asia-Pacific segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 17.6% from 2022 to 2031. The other provinces discussed in the report include Europe and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global sleep apnea oral appliances market report include Dentsply Sirona, DynaFlex, Oventus, Panthera Dental, ProSomnus Sleep Technologies, ResMed, SICAT GmbH and Co. KG, SomnoMed, Tomed GmbH, and Whole You.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global sleep apnea oral appliances market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

