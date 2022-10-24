Global Sphingolipids Market is Estimated to Reach Revenue Worth of US$ 991.8 Mn at a Steady CAGR During Forecast Period of 2022-32. Discover data insights by Future Market Insights, Inc. Experts

Sphingolipids Market Growth Accelerating with the Increasing Demand for Sphingolipids from Various End-Use Industries Such as Skin Care, Hair Care, and Others: Future Market Insights

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Future Market Insights’ latest industry analysis, the valuation for the global sphingolipids market was around US$ 564.0 Mn in 2021 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR growth of close to 5.1% over the forecast period, with an estimated valuation of US$ 991.8 Mn in 2032.



The global market for sphingolipid products is expanding rapidly as a result of rapid molecular and biological customization in the sphingolipid components/ formulations and the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases worldwide coupled with an elderly population. During the forecast period, the market is anticipated to be driven by an increase in the use of natural, synthetic, and semi-synthetic sphingolipids and monomers in the creation of various pharmaceutical formulations.

As the sphingolipids market is not reaching its potential as per the asked demand, due to unexplored benefits of sphingolipids in the healthcare sector, and the side effects of the consumption of sphingolipids inappropriately, the companies are introducing novel sphingolipids components/formulations with minimal side effects at reasonable costs.

This factor might significantly improve the adoption and consumption of pharmaceutical sphingolipids. The rising product launches and approvals are expected to contribute to the market growth over the forecast period too.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Sphingomyelin is the leading segment as a product and holds approximately 29.0% market share in 2021, due to its anti-cancer, bacteriostatic, and cholesterol-lowering characteristics.

market share in 2021, due to its anti-cancer, bacteriostatic, and cholesterol-lowering characteristics. Synthetic sphingolipids are the leading segment by source, and held about 38.4% market share in 2021, owing to their potential as therapeutic prospects for treating a range of medical problems.

market share in 2021, owing to their potential as therapeutic prospects for treating a range of medical problems. Conventional lipid-based drug delivery systems (LBDDS) is the leading segment in terms of application holding about 61.9% of the market share, as compared to traditional tablets or powder-filled capsules, as they can improve bioavailability and reduce dissolving rate-limited absorption because of their pharmacological composition in a solubilized condition.

of the market share, as compared to traditional tablets or powder-filled capsules, as they can improve bioavailability and reduce dissolving rate-limited absorption because of their pharmacological composition in a solubilized condition. Semi-solid form of sphingolipids is the leading form as of 2021, withholding about 61.3% of the global market share, owing to the property of reduced adverse side effects when a high drug load is applied to the area where the medication is actually required.

of the global market share, owing to the property of reduced adverse side effects when a high drug load is applied to the area where the medication is actually required. Pharmaceutical companies are the leading end users of the global market as of 2021, withholding about 35.5% of the market share, because of increased outsourcing, innovative modalities, and creative patient outreach tactics.

of the market share, because of increased outsourcing, innovative modalities, and creative patient outreach tactics. By region, North America is leading in the global sphingolipids market and is expected to continue to do so with a projected CAGR of 5.4% during the forecasted years.

“Rising initiatives to promote health benefits of sphingolipids products, as well as the increasing ongoing research and development in modifying novel sphingolipids formulations is set to propel the market of sphingolipids across the globe,” says an analyst of Future Market Insights.

Market Competition

Companies are actively working to increase their market share in this industry by forming strategic agreements to diversify their respective service offerings and sphingolipid production capacities.

In January 2022, Pfizer and Acuitas Therapeutics reached an agreement on Lipid Nanoparticle Delivery System for mRNA vaccines and therapeutics.

June 2022: To support customers' scientific research, CD Bioparticles, enlarged its lipid system portfolio and introduced a number of Sphingolipids products. With the addition of Phosphosphingolipids, Ceramides, Sphingolipid Metabolism, Sphingosines, Glycosphingolipids, Phytosphingosine, and Sphingomyelin, researchers now have more options to choose from and employ in lipid system applications.

What Does the Report Cover?

Future Market Insights offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the sphingolipids market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment of 2012 – 2021 and projections for 2022 – 2032.

The research study is based on the product (ceramide, sphingomyelin, glucosylceramide (GlcCer), lactosylceramide (LacCer), ganglioside GM3, and Other), source (synthetic, semi-synthetic, and natural), application (conventional lipid-based drug delivery systems (LBDDS), self-emulsifying drug delivery systems (SEDDS), self-micro emulsifying drug delivery systems (SMEDDS), liposomes, solid lipid nanoparticles, nanostructured lipid carriers, and others), form (liquid, semi-solid, and solid), and end user (pharmaceutical companies, biopharmaceutical companies, academics, and research institutes, and others), across seven key regions of the world.

About Healthcare Division at Future Market Insights

Future Market Insights facilitates corporates, government, investors, and associated audiences in the healthcare sector to identify and accentuate vital aspects applicable to product strategy, regulatory landscape, technology evolution, and other crucial issues to achieve sustainable success. Our unique approach to gathering market intelligence equips you in devising innovation-driven trajectories for your business. Know more about our sector coverage here.

Key Segments Covered In Sphingolipids Industry Research

By Product:

Ceramide

Sphingomyelin

Glucosylceramide (GlcCer)

Lactosylceramide (LacCer)

Ganglioside GM3

Other

By Source:

Synthetic

Semi-synthetic

Natural



By Application:

Conventional Lipid-based Drug Delivery Systems (LBDDS)

Self-Emulsifying Drug Delivery Systems (SEDDS)

Self-Microemulsifying Drug Delivery Systems (SMEDDS)

Liposomes

Solid Lipid Nanoparticles

Nanostructured Lipid Carriers

Others



By Form:

Liquid

Semi-solid

Solid





By End User:

Pharmaceutical Companies

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Academics and Research Institutes

Others

