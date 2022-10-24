Nutritional Analysis Market Size is Predicted to Reach US $7.9 billion by 2026 Globally, Says MarketsandMarkets™

Primary drivers for the nutritional analysis market are the rising consumers' interest in knowing what they consume and stringent regulatory bodies' guidelines on product labeling.

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to research report the “Nutritional Analysis Market by Parameters (Vitamin Profile, Mineral Profile, Fat Profile, Sugar Profile, Total Dietary Fiber, Moisture, Proteins Cholesterol, Calories, and Other Parameters), Objectives (New Product Development, Product Labeling, and Regulatory Compliances), Product Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026”, published by MarketsandMarkets, the market size for nutritional analysis was valued at USD 5.4 billion in 2021; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% to reach USD 7.9 billion by 2026.

The sugar profile segment is expected to grow at a higher growth rate during the forecast period of the global nutritional analysis market.

The number of calories per serving of a food product is the first thing consumers notice when learning about the food product. And for calculating the total calories present, determining the sugar content is important, as 1 g of sugar contains 4 calories. In a sugar profile analysis, Added Sugar and Total Sugar are the main parameters analyzed in all food products. Some other trends, like low sugar, low calories products, will create more demand for sugar profile analysis. And thus, the sugar profile market is estimated to observe a higher growth rate in the nutritional analysis market.

The new product development segment is projected to have the highest growth rate during the global nutritional analysis market forecast period.

Developing a food product requires measuring the ingredients and knowing the nutritional data of the finished product. It will aid in understanding the product's physicochemical properties and behavior to develop the product on a trial basis before manufacturing them. Thus, understating the nutritional information about a product would aid the formulators; and help the manufacturers check the product's information and determine whether the product meets the standards imposed by regulatory bodies. Hence, their market is estimated to grow at a higher growth rate in nutritional analysis.

The baby foods segment, by product type, is projected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period of the global nutritional analysis market.

Stringent regulations for baby foods, maintaining product transparency, and food safety are the primary reasons for the rising demand for nutritional analysis. Infant growth is dependent on nutrition, and parents must be aware of their children's nutrient consumption. Infant food is a vulnerable product, and misinformation can negatively impact the manufacturer. Hence, their market is estimated to grow at a higher growth rate in nutritional analysis.

Key Market Players

The key players in this market include SGS SA (Switzerland), Intertek Group Plc (UK), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), Bureau Veritas (France), ALS Limited (Australia), Mérieux NutriSciences (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), AsureQuality Limited (New Zealand), TÜV Nord Group (Germany), and DTS Food Laboratories (France). The other players include Qiagen Inc (Germany), Covance Inc. (US), Hill Laboratories (New Zealand), Microbac Laboratories Inc. (US), Romer Labs (Austria), Symbio Laboratories (Poland), Premier Analytical Services (UK), Agrolab GmbH (Germany), Campden BRI (UK), and Nova Biologicals (US). Strategic deals were the dominant strategy adopted by the key players, followed by new service launches. These strategies have helped them to increase their presence in different regions and industrial segments.

