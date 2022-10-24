IDT Corporation to Present at LD Micro Main Event Investor Conference

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, NJ, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT), a global provider of fintech, cloud communications, and traditional communications services, today announced that Shmuel Jonas, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the LD Micro Main Event XV investor conference on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA. Mr. Jonas’ presentation is scheduled to begin at 11 AM ET (8 AM PT) followed by 1x1 meetings with investors.

Mr. Jonas’ presentation will include an overview of the company’s operations, strategy and financial results through the close of its 2022 fiscal year ended July 31st.

Those who wish to participate virtually or in person can register for the conference and live stream here: https://me22.sequireevent s .com/ . The presentation deck will also be available on the investor relations pages of the IDT Corporation website .

About IDT Corporation:

IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT) is a global provider of fintech, cloud communications, and traditional communications services. We make it easy for families to contact and support each other across international borders. We also enable businesses to transact and communicate with their customers with enhanced intelligence and insight.

Our BOSS Money international remittance and BOSS Revolution international calling services make sending money and speaking with friends and family around the world convenient and reliable. National Retail Solutions ’ (NRS) point-of-sale retail network enables independent retailers to operate and process transactions more effectively while providing advertisers and consumer marketers with unprecedented reach into underserved consumer markets. net2phone ’s communications-as-a-service solutions provide businesses with intelligently integrated cloud communications and collaboration tools across channels and devices. Our IDT Global and IDT Express wholesale offerings enable communications service enterprises to provision and manage international voice and SMS services.

All statements above that are not purely about historical facts, including, but not limited to, those in which we use the words “believe,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate,” “target” and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these forward-looking statements represent our current judgment of what may happen in the future, actual results may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these statements due to numerous important factors. Our filings with the SEC provide detailed information on such statements and risks, and should be consulted along with this release. To the extent permitted under applicable law, IDT assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Bill Ulrey

IDT Investor Relations

Phone: (973) 438-3838

E-mail: invest@idt.net

# # #