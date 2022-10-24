ExamFX launches a brand refresh.

The redefined brand identity better aligns with ExamFX’s innovative and expanded licensing training solutions, customer relationships, and position of empowering success within the marketplace.

Leawood, Kansas, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ExamFX, an Ascend Learning, LLC brand and a leader in licensing training for the insurance and financial services industries, launched a new and enterprising brand refresh.

ExamFX: A clear new identity.

“Think for a moment about the amount of change the world has experienced in the last decade,” explained Lori Edmonds, ExamFX Director of Marketing. “Here at ExamFX we’ve been thinking about how much we have evolved – recent acquisitions, a new learning platform, and a transformative analytics tool. For over 26 years, our brand identity and design have served us well. But recently it became clear it was time to review our established brand presence. The result of this consideration and discovery is our new brand identity.”

This week ExamFX is introducing an updated brand. The refresh enhances their ability to creatively engage with customers, creates new and compelling experiences for those who interact with them, and authentically represents ExamFX to candidates, managers, and corporate partners.

“We love the modern look, but it is much more than a new design,” said Scott Barnes, ExamFX General Manager. “It’s about communicating and engaging with customers in a clear and propulsive manner and then integrating that clarity and momentum into everything we do.”

The refresh includes a new logo, visual elements, color palette, and typography. The update also modernizes ExamFX’s personality and voice to reflect the new identity.

The brand is refreshed, but still honors ExamFX’s past and retains historic brand equity. This is visible in the way ExamFX integrated their past with their new brand identity: the iconic orange has been updated to a fresher and more modern hue, ‘success’ is still a part of the tagline, and the name remains ExamFX.

“Our updated brand symbolizes clarity and our ability to quickly deliver what matters,” said Scott Barnes. “Here’s the story behind our brand identity:”

Our Brand Idea

The core idea that drives our brand is Clarity.

We believe clarity is the cornerstone of our success and our customers’ success. The idea of clarity and momentum is encapsulated into every aspect of our brand.

Our Personality and Voice

When we think of our personality, we imagine a mentor. To us, a mentor is a partner who positively impacts individuals by guiding them on a path to success by listening, inspiring, and empowering them along their journey.

Our new brand voice conveys the idea of a mentor through the way we engage with our customers, approach our work, and interact with one another. Here is how we define our personality and voice:

Experts. We are a future-ready company with longstanding expertise. Our decades of ‘know-how’ combined with a focus on innovation and relevancy empowers us to pave the way forward.

Honest. We are a by-the-book kind of business; we are direct and honest – there is always purpose behind what we say.

Bright. We are competent and accomplished, yet we project an understated confidence that makes us approachable and trustworthy.

Uplifting. We inspire our customers, illuminating a clear path to success. We are right there beside them every step of the way.

Our Logo and Mark:

Our new logo is an evolution, familiar but revitalized to reflect a new order. A nod to the past, with our eyes on the future — representing continuity in an environment of change.

The brand mark uses shapes that represent steps, pathways, and connectivity. And the organic nature of the design adds an approachable, human element.

Our Tagline:

Progressing from ‘Success Starts Here’ to ‘Empowering Success’ demonstrates our commitment to all our customers: candidates, managers, and corporate partners.

Empowering Success’ means we are as invested in our customers’ success as they are — helping professionals throughout their careers and ensuring corporate partners meet their goals.

Our Graphic Elements:

Our new design has a modern feel and better aligns with the innovative solutions we offer today. The logo mark inspired the creation of our pathway elements:

The triangular shapes represent both our audiences and the prescriptive steps of our learning platform

The organic element represents each customer’s unique journey — a clearly connected yet individualized path from one step to the next

Several of our designs convey a sense of momentum — their repeated, simple shapes move forward and grow larger with every step — reflecting our commitment to a clear path to success.

Our Colors

The simplicity of our new color palette evokes a feeling of sophistication and professionalism. Orange brings energy and stands out in our industry. Having one bold color incorporated into a neutral palette emphasizes an exaggerated level of clarity.

Our Font:

Gilroy is our new primary font. We use a variety of styles within the Gilroy font family which are modern, clear, and approachable. The use of typography hierarchy (capitalization, size, and style) allows us to reinforce the brand’s key features and message.

“And there you have it — our new brand story — a clear reflection of who we are today and a path towards our future,” shared Lori Edmonds. “We invite you to keep watching and listening as more unfolds. This is just the beginning of the new ExamFX. Empowering Success.”

About ExamFX

ExamFX is an established leader in the development and delivery of online exam prep and continuing education training for the insurance and financial services industries. Since 1996, ExamFX has helped more than eight million candidates prepare to pass their licensing and qualification exams. ExamFX empowers customer success through their modern learning platform, predictive analytics, and the clarity and momentum integrated within their training programs. ExamFX is proud to be an Ascend Learning, LLC brand.

About Ascend Learning

Ascend Learning, LLC is a leading provider of online educational content, software, simulation, and analytics serving students, educational institutions, and employers. With products that span the learning continuum, Ascend Learning focuses on high-growth careers in a range of industries, with a special focus on healthcare and other high-growth, licensure-driven professions. Ascend Learning products, from testing to certification, are used by frontline healthcare workers, physicians, emergency medical professionals, nurses, certified personal trainers, financial advisors, skilled trades professionals and insurance brokers.

