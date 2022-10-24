Datavant Hires Marla Kessler as Chief Marketing Officer to Drive Next Phase of Growth

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO and ALPHARETTA, Ga., Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datavant, the leader in helping organizations securely connect health data, today announced the appointment of Marla Kessler as Datavant’s first Chief Marketing Officer effective immediately. Ms. Kessler brings substantial strategy, marketing, communications and business transformation experience to Datavant. She joins the Executive Leadership Team and will lead all aspects of Datavant’s marketing organization, including brand, product marketing, content, partner, and demand generation.



Ms. Kessler was most recently Chief Customer Officer at Aetion where she led the organization’s efforts to scale and evolve its marketing and communication activities. Prior to Aetion, she spent 13 years at IQVIA, leading the rebranding of the merged companies, IMS Health and Quintiles, into IQVIA, and also had business line leadership experience in commercial strategy and real-world evidence solutions in the U.S. and E.U. Earlier in her career, Ms. Kessler built deep client relationships at McKinsey and held Marketing leadership roles at Pfizer. Ms. Kessler brings unparalleled knowledge of the complex dynamics of healthcare stakeholders, across life sciences, payers, providers, and the public sector.

“This is an incredibly exciting time to be joining Datavant,” said Ms. Kessler. “We are seeing exponential growth in the ways healthcare data facilitates collaboration and improves patient outcomes. And regulators, payers, providers, and industry seek even faster, more seamless ways to expand its use while navigating the complexity of protecting privacy. I am thrilled to be joining such an amazing team that is launching transformational products and building an ecosystem of partners that enable easy and secure data exchange.”

“Marla is an exceptional leader with deep expertise building incredible brands in healthcare,” said Travis May, Founder and President of Datavant. “As we partner with clients across the industry - ranging from life sciences companies to the public sector to payers and providers - we are thrilled to have her amplify our voice in the market. She has an excellent track record in understanding customer needs, shaping marketing strategy, creating transformative brands, and leading organizations towards change. I am so excited to welcome her to Datavant to drive our next phase of growth.”

About Datavant

Datavant’s mission is to connect the world’s health data to improve patient outcomes. Datavant works to reduce the friction of data sharing across the healthcare industry by building technology that protects the privacy of patients while supporting the linkage of patient health records across datasets. Learn more about Datavant at www.datavant.com .

