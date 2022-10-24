Martell Services Group Ranked No. 243 by Engineering News-Record for 2022

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH BEND, Ind., Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Martell Services Group, Inc. has been named No. 243 of the 600 top specialty contractors listed by Engineering News-Record (enr.com) in its recent issue; this is up from No. 250 in 2021.

Martell Services Group (MSGI) continued to grow significantly in the past year, expanding its South Bend office and adding locations in Chicago, IL; Phoenix, AZ; and Iowa City, IA. All while continuing to grow client relationships in Elkhart, IN, and Traverse City, St. Joseph and Portage, MI.

"None of this would have been possible without our client relationships. These partnerships and the trust provided by our clients to our team has created the foundation for our organization today. We can't thank our clients enough for the opportunities they've provided us, and we're looking forward to that continuing well into the future," emphasized John Martell, CEO of Martell Services Group.

As an ESOP, MSGI continues to build its foundation of employees that are invested in the day-to-day success of safety and culture. Martell added, "Our continued ranking and success is the reflection of our team being able to continually deliver projects safely, on schedule and within budget for our clients. Our team is continually providing new innovative ways to deliver our services and adding additional value to our clients."

About Martell Services Group, Inc.

Martell Services Group, Inc. (MSGI) currently has five operating companies: Martell Electric, Ideal Consolidated, AES Energy Services, Alpine Electric and Apex Integrated Solutions. In February of 2021, MSGI became 100% employee-owned through the formation of an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP), a move John Martell made "to secure the legacy of the business and the future for employees for generations to come." The company currently has more than 500 employees.

MSGI services span electrical, infrastructure, highway specialty, renewable energy, telecommunications and fiber optics providing solutions for clients in commercial, industrial, institutional and government markets. MSGI's mechanical division specializes in commercial, industrial, and institutional piping, plumbing, and sheet metal work. Martell Services Group is headquartered in South Bend, IN, with its subsidiaries covering most of the Midwest to Phoenix, Arizona.

