Martha Porado, Managing Editor of EnsembleIQ’s The Medical Post and Pharmacy Practice + Business, Recognized as ‘Emerging Talent’ by SIIA IMPACT Awards Program

EnsembleIQ Celebrates Six Nominees, Including Whitney Gregson, Mayuri Patel, Convenience Store News, Hospitality Technology and the Company’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Council

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnsembleIQ , the premier resource of actionable insights and connections powering business growth for retail, technology, consumer goods, healthcare and hospitality professionals, today announces that Martha Porado, Managing Editor of The Medical Post and Pharmacy Practice + Business, has been recognized as “Emerging Talent,” for demonstrating outstanding success and leadership potential, by judges in this year’s inaugural SIIA IMPACT Awards program.



Porado was one of six EnsembleIQ individuals and teams nominated for IMPACT Awards, which champion emerging talent and equity in the information industry.

“We believe in fostering a positive culture that identifies and develops emerging talent, and that encourages and celebrates the diversity of our employees, customers and community,” said Jennifer Litterick, Chief Executive Officer, EnsembleIQ. “Embracing emerging talent and supporting diversity enables us to strengthen the core of our organization, allowing for continued growth, innovation and success. Diversity, Equity and Inclusion is not just another buzz phrase at EnsembleIQ. It’s an imperative business practice for our company and our customers to succeed.”

Porado is responsible for the day-to-day editorial management of EnsembleIQ Canadian brands The Medical Post and Pharmacy Practice + Business, delivered digitally through the Canadian Healthcare Network . She produces three online newsletters, assigns and edits articles, and manages social media. Porado also has played a leading role in the EnsembleIQ Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Council.

“Martha is a leading light in the healthcare industry. She understands how a newsroom runs, how to effectively manage her staff, and how to grow a brand through innovation. Since Martha became managing editor, our audience has become more engaged in our content, and our ability to quickly report on breaking news has increased significantly,” said Colin Leslie, Editor-In-Chief, The Medical Post. “Martha does all of her work with a cheerful, ‘can-do’ attitude, and a great sense of humor. We are delighted that the SIIA IMPACT Awards have recognized Martha as an Emerging Leader.”

Other nominees included:

Whitney Gregson, Senior Director, Digital Operations, who leads the Customer Success Team, described as a “rising star” who is passionate about process improvements and efficiencies and creating an outstanding environment for her team, and helping the company achieve its goals.





Mayuri Patel, Show Director, who supports the Path to Purchase Institute , Consumer Goods Technology and Retail Info Systems brand event portfolios, described as an “outstanding leader” respected among peers, managing challenges with grace, and helping the brands to succeed.





, and brand event portfolios, described as an “outstanding leader” respected among peers, managing challenges with grace, and helping the brands to succeed. Convenience Store News , for creating a DEI program true to its mission of providing the community it serves with news, insights and analysis to drive business forward. The brand has effectively facilitated convenience industry engagement around diversity and inclusion.





, for creating a DEI program true to its mission of providing the community it serves with news, insights and analysis to drive business forward. The brand has effectively facilitated convenience industry engagement around diversity and inclusion. Hospitality Technology , for an awards program and content focusing on empowerment of women, honoring outstanding women working for restaurant companies and their suppliers, and providing DEI advice often authored by members of NextUp (formerly the Network for Executive Women).





, for an awards program and content focusing on empowerment of women, honoring outstanding women working for restaurant companies and their suppliers, and providing DEI advice often authored by members of NextUp (formerly the Network for Executive Women). The EnsembleIQ DEI Council, activating pathways for engaging employees in equity and belonging efforts, including diversity recruiting, diversity internships, community service volunteering, monthly speakers highlighting action and allyship, education and interactive content.



To learn more about EnsembleIQ, visit: ensembleiq.com . Stay connected with EnsembleIQ on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter .

About EnsembleIQ

EnsembleIQ is a North American business intelligence company delivering insightful information and actionable connections. Using our market expertise throughout the entire path to purchase in retail, retail technology, consumer goods, healthcare, and hospitality, we help professionals make informed business decisions and gain a competitive advantage. We offer creative solutions that connect suppliers and service providers with our business-building communities. Through our diverse capabilities, we provide our markets with unrivaled digital, social, event, research, marketing services and strategic print offerings. To learn more about EnsembleIQ, visit ensembleiq.com .