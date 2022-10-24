Questex’s Hotel Management Showcases Young Talent on the Rise in the 2022 Class of “Thirty Under 30”

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Hotel Management announces the annual “Thirty Under 30” list, highlighting up-and-coming talent in the hospitality industry.



Each year, Hotel Management opens up its call for nominations to the greater industry in order to capture true rising talent that deserves widespread recognition for their dedication to the field. Nominees must be 29 years old or younger as of Dec. 31, 2021, currently work at any level in a hotel field (operations, management, ownership, technology, asset management, consulting, training, sales & marketing), have completed a significant project for his or her hotel or organization and be recognized by leaders of his or her own hotel or organization as an emerging leader.

This year, more than 400 nominations were received, and 30 professionals were chosen by Hotel Management’s senior editorial staff for their dedication and outstanding achievements. They are:

Adrianna Gautam, Public Relations Director, Interessant Hotels & Resort Management

Alejandra Garay-Varela, Front Office Manager, Courtyard by Marriott Omaha La Vista

Brandon Amerigo-Barrix, Impact Food & Beverage Manager, Janko Hospitality

Cameron Covitz, Corporate Director of Sales & Marketing, CSM Corporation

Corbin Tipton, Business Development Manager, Hotel Equities

Courtney Poole, Front Desk Manager, Hilton College Station & Conference Center

Dhruv Patel, Director of Operations, Lotus Hospitality

Dylan Roberts, General Manager, Aloft Gainesville University Area

Efrain Rosario, Director of Operations, Shaner Hotel Group

Emma Tucker, Director of F&B, Embassy Suites by Hilton Jacksonville Baymeadows

Francheska Mayfield, General Manager, Camp Lucy

Heather O’Dell, Director of Marketing, Virgin Hotels Nashville

Jake Shade, General Manager, Residence Inn Tampa Sabal Park/Brandon

Kyle Morrison, Assistant General Manager, Embassy Suites by Hilton Greenville Golf Resort & Conference Center

Laura Grissen, Senior Manager, Customer Success, Marriott International

Madison Austrich, Senior Manager Analytics, Aimbridge Hospitality

Marco Diaz, Assistant General Manager, Courtyard by Marriott Madison West/Middleton

Matthew Weatherford, Senior Investment Analyst, Peachtree Hotel Group

Max Carr, Director of Acquisitions & Business Development, Davidson Hospitality Group

McKenzie Smith, Area General Manager, Residence Inn by Marriott Houston Westchase & Courtyard by Marriott Houston Westchase

Michael Barton, Assistant Executive Housekeeping Manager, JW Marriott Grand Rapids

Morgan Stevens, Director of Marketing, Sable at Navy Pier

Nicole Lei, Senior Sales & Marketing Manager, GreenTree Hospitality Group

Nicole Stiltner, Assistant General Manager, Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Orlando at Flamingo Crossings Town Center

Peter Bianchi, Assistant Chief Engineer (Assistant Director of Engineering), Hilton Garden Inn Chicago McCormick Place, Hampton Inn Chicago McCormick Place & Home2 Suites by Hilton Chicago McCormick Place Rocqui Camm, General Manager, Four Points by Sheraton Richmond Airport

Tate Murphey, Senior Real Estate Associate, GF Hotels & Resorts

Taylor Holmstrom, Director, Sales & Events, Embassy Suites by Hilton East Peoria Riverfront Hotel & Conference Center

Tessa McGowan, Senior Manager, Onboarding & Transitions, Sonesta International Hotels Corporation

Trecy Jacalne, Hotel Marketing Manager, Hilton Grand Vacations

“Every year, the nominations for Hotel Management’s annual Thirty Under 30 class get better and better,” said Elaine Simon, Senior Managing Editor with Questex Hospitality and Hotel Management. “The pandemic resulted in a sea change in the hotel industry and this year’s members have stepped up their game in response. Ranging from analytics and engineering to GMs and salespeople, these hospitality professionals represent the best hotels have to offer and are the future of the industry.”

With the plethora of nominations received, Hotel Management’s senior editorial staff has included 15 honorable mentions for 2022. They are:

Abbey Hill, Senior Accountant, Yedla Management Company

Allison Bevan, Spa Director, The Joule

Autumn Johnson, Operations Support Manager, Delta Lodging Group

Beatriz Lista, Area General Manager, Homewood Suites by Hilton Charlotte Ballantyne & the Hampton Inn & Suites Charlotte/Ballantyne

Cooper Meredith, Technology Business Analyst/Project Manager, Red Roof

Edwin Rosario, Food & Beverage Manager, Hilton Palm Beach Airport

Elizabeth Mount Martin, Corporate Director of Sales, Dellisart

Emily Hsieh, Dual General Manager, Residence Inn by Marriott Sunnyvale Silicon Valley II & Residence Inn by Marriott Palo Alto Mountain View

Jacob Stein, Director of Acquisitions, Life House

Jake Muller, Data Manager, Revenue Strategy, Aimbridge Hospitality

Josh Delvalle, General Manager, Hampton Inn & Suites Tampa East

Marion Brayboy, Front Office Manager, Greenville Marriott

Marquette Murdock, Operations Manager, Courtyard by Marriott Houston North/Shenandoah

Matthew Greenberg, Assistant General Manager, The Rose Hotel Chicago O’Hare, Tapestry Collection by Hilton

Taylor Dudding, Director of Sales, Holiday Inn Express & Suites Blacksburg

The 2022 Thirty Under 30 winners and honorable mentions are featured in the October print issue of Hotel Management. Visit www.hotelmanagement.net to learn more.

Hotel Management’s 2022 “Thirty Under 30” Awards are sponsored by DIRECTV HOSPITALITY.

