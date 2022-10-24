Tommaso Addona, MD, FACS Appointed Director of Plastic Surgery at Mercy Hospital

/EIN News/ -- Rockville Centre, NY, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catholic Health’s Mercy Hospital has appointed Tommaso Addona, MD, FACS to Chief of Plastic Surgery. Dr. Addona also holds the title of Chief of Plastic Surgery at St. Joseph Hospital in Bethpage, NY. Dr. Addona is a board-certified plastic surgeon and is partner and president at Long Island Plastic Surgical Group (LIPSG). LIPSG is the largest and oldest private and academic plastic surgery practice in the United States.

“It is a privilege to serve the community and support Catholic Health in this role,” began Dr. Addona. “As a plastic surgeon, patient care is at the core of my practice, and I look forward to utilizing my new position to build on Mercy Hospital’s existing reputation of excellence.”

Since 2014, Dr. Addona has been named a Top Doctor in the NY Metro Area by Castle Connolly Medical Ltd. He has also been featured in The New York Times as a “Super Doctor” and quoted nationally by CNN and Shape Magazine as a medical expert. Specializing in breast reconstruction after cancer, Dr. Addona is an active participant in the annual Breast Cancer Summit on Long Island and recently hosted the event earlier this month alongside keynote speaker and ABC television reporter Amy Robach.

In addition to breast reconstruction procedures, Dr. Addona performs a wide range of cosmetic surgeries for both the body and face. Throughout his career, he has published numerous articles and book chapters on diverse topics within plastic and reconstructive surgery.



About Long Island Plastic Surgical Group (LIPSG)

Beginning in 2023, which will mark the 75th year of LIPSG, the practice will be rebranded to New York Plastic Surgical Group. This name change reflects the growth and expansion of the practice beyond Long Island. The practice currently comprises 24 plastic surgeons. Having performed over 10,000 breast reconstruction procedures and being the oldest and largest private and academic plastic surgery practice in the United States, LIPSG has committed to provide education, create awareness, and take leadership on breast cancer and reconstruction. LIPSG’s main facility is located in Garden City, NY, and the practice has additional offices in East Hills, Babylon, Manhattan, Brooklyn, Flushing, Huntington, Westchester, and Connecticut. LIPSG also operates Deep Blue Med Spa, which offers clinically proven skin rejuvenation procedures, and Dr.STITCH, a 24/7 on-call service and hotline. LIPSG surgeons also do extensive international charity surgery work through their support of ReSurge International.



About Catholic Heath

Catholic Health is an integrated system encompassing some of the region’s finest health and human services agencies. The health system has 16,000 employees, six acute care hospitals, three nursing homes, a home health service, hospice and a network of physician practices.



For additional information, please contact Jeanine DiGennaro, Director of Marketing and Communications at LIPSG, at (516) 629-3835 or email jdigennaro@lipsg.com.

