Zubiri: Senate on track with Budget Schedule

PHILIPPINES, October 24 - Press Release
October 24, 2022

Zubiri: Senate on track with Budget Schedule

Last week we concluded our sub-committee hearings on the proposed 2023 national budget, and I am very glad to report that the Senate is fully on track with the budget schedule that we have laid out.

Over the course of the hearings, our sub-committees carefully combed over our agencies' programs and spending vis-à-vis the proposed Php5.268 trillion budget, to ensure that the 4.9 percent increase from this year's budget is warranted, and is crucial to the country's continued recovery from the pandemic.

Of course, we are only halfway up the hill. There remains a lot more work to be done in the plenary, where we will finalize the budget. Upon the resumption of session in November, our Finance Chairperson Sen. Sonny Angara will be sponsoring the committee report, and we will get right down to the budget deliberations on the floor.

I am grateful to all our hardworking Senators for ably steering their respective sub-committees, and for keeping us on track with our budget timeline. With everyone keeping the same work ethic and urgency to the plenary, we expect to spend about two weeks in marathon plenary deliberations, and we will hopefully be able to approve the budget as early as the third week of November.



