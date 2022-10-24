Modern Elements by Kalco Lighting Makes its Debut at High Point Market

Lighting brand gears up for High Point Fall Market with the launch of a modern furniture line

HIGH POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- With more than 40 years of manufacturing excellence, Kalco Lighting Limited is expanding into the furniture market with its first release of a formal line of luxury occasional tables. Using natural and organic handcrafted materials, the tables are sure to inspire visitors. The Modern Elements Collection will be shown at the Kalco Lighting showroom located on the second level of the IHFC Design Center in Space H232 during High Point Fall Market.The collection of tables is designed to complement any modern décor and feature authentic marble, solid brass construction, and other handcrafted quality materials. Kalco Lighting takes design seriously and is well known for its quality and service. The furniture collection from Modern Elements includes:• PETALI Drink Table - inspired by a cherry blossom, features a trio of petal shaped dichroic glass tops. This trio is adjustable and may be configured to your desired presentation. The table features an authentic white marble base and a trendy natural solid brass. At a diameter and height of 22″, this would nestle nicely beside any sofa or armchair for a beautiful pop of multi-color.• MARMO Side Table - The primitive and bold design of the Marmo marble side table is the perfect addition to modern natural interiors. The rounded oversized legs and tabletop edges, give the stone a soft appearance. Each piece is unique with the authentic natural gray marble showcasing varying patterns.• LUNA Side Table – Features an authentic white marble top and a solid black marble ball encapsulated by a natural solid brass frame.• LAUREATO Cocktail Table – This is a bold statement for the living room or lounge. The Laureato cocktail table features carefully balanced layers with a bronze ombre finish. Made from natural solid brass material and a chemical satin bronze finish, it is sealed with a clear lacquer to protect and allow for easy clean-up.• FORME Cocktail Table - This set of tables is playful and multi-functional. The set of 3 contains square, round, and triangular shapes. The pieces can be used as side tables, in a linear position, or in a group to form a cocktail table. Made from natural solid brass material with a chemical satin bronze finish. The feet are stepped to create a visually lifted space between the floor and the table(s).• CALCOLO Side Table - This is a sculptural piece of art. The combination of color is subdued yet playful and the volume of each natural solid brass leg is visually balanced and artful. The black, green, and white marble patterns are authentic and unique to each piece. With a black fluorocarbon finish on the tabletop to protect and allow for easy clean-up, this side table is a stunning addition to any space.For more information about the Furniture Collection, contact Kalco Lighting at 800-525-2655 or visit modernelements.us.##About Kalco LightingWith its passion and commitment to design, service and quality, Kalco Lighting offers an array of casual luxury designs. Its collection of Allegri Crystal luxury chandeliers, pendants, sconces and flush mounts feature quality handcrafted materials. Allegri’s exacting standards for precision cut, machine polished jewels create unparalleled shine and refraction. Kalco’s designs are inspired by timeless trends, new innovations, and advancements in technology. From their state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, their designers and engineers take great pride to seamlessly integrate the latest in energy efficient technology into their lighting designs and manipulate the industry’s most advanced LED lamping to fit their fixtures’ unique aesthetic.