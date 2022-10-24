Regular Air Duct Cleaning Advocates 5-6 Times Reduced Indoor Air Pollution And Associated Health Complications

Clean Quality Air - Air Duct Cleaning Air Duct Cleaning Services Air Duct Cleaning Port St Lucie Air Duct Cleaning Services in South Florida Clean Quality Air - Air Duct Cleaning Services South Florida

Clean Quality Air is a professional air duct cleaning company assisting Americans in inhaling clean and healthy air and preventing breathing issues.

BOYNTON BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a new report, the World Health Organization estimated around 3.2 million deaths worldwide are caused by household air pollution. This figure includes the demise of over 237,000 deaths of children under the age of 5. Indoor air quality refers to the air we breathe in offices, schools, or other building environments. According to the EPA, indoor air quality can be 2 to 5 times more polluted than outdoor air, insisting on adopting preventive measures such as regular cleaning and dusting of fans, windows, curtains, and other stuff. With an alarming surge in indoor air quality in Port St Lucie and surrounding areas, the demand for air duct cleaning services has also increased. Multiple factors are responsible for air contamination, but mold and mildew build-up inside the HVAC system is the most significant cause. Over time, cobwebs, algae, and fungi, along with hair and other contaminants, can accumulate in air duct vents, leading to serious health issues such as asthma and breathing complications.

An average American spends almost 90% of their life indoors, where the concentration of air pollutants is 2 to 5 times higher than regular outdoor air. "In the last several years, we recorded that the air within enclosed building environments is more polluted than outside air," said the Air Duct Cleaning specialist at Clean Quality Air. While indoor air pollution concentration does not have much impact on elders, it can severely impact older adults and people with cardiovascular or respiratory diseases. Clean Quality Air understands the seriousness of this issue and provides best-in-class Air Duct Cleaning service across Port St Lucie, Stuart, West Palm Beach, and surrounding areas. "Regular dryer vent cleaning can significantly improve the overall health and well-being and eliminate allergens aggravating living conditions," suggested an indoor air quality expert at Clean Quality Air.

Why Do We Need To Be Serious About Indoor Air Quality?

While pollutants from individual sources might not profoundly impact human health, dirty air ducts pose severe health issues concerning breathing difficulty and skin irritation caused by allergens. WHO has identified different pollutants and sources of indoor air pollution. Typical contaminants leading to severe indoor air pollution include the combustion of byproducts such as carbon monoxide and environmental tobacco smoke. Naturally, originated substances, including radon, pet dander, and mold, can also affect indoor air quality. Home and business facilities equipped with an HVAC system are likely to have alarming indoor air quality. Poor indoor air quality by dirty and malfunctioning duct systems can cause a range of health issues, right from headaches and congestion to asthma and other breathing difficulties. It is essential to get your air ducts cleaned regularly to keep air duct ventilation in great shape and ensure the safety of your loved ones.

Air Ducts are perhaps the primary sources of indoor air pollution as they pull all the bad air and pollutants from outside air into the ventilation system. Timely and frequent air duct cleaning is also important because air ducts adhere to the duct surface and do not go outside the ventilation. "Compared to leaky ducts, blocked ducts and dryer vents are likely to have more excessive mold accumulation creating negative air pressure in buildings and leading to increased infiltration by outside air," elaborated an HVAC expert at Clean Quality Air. "Since over 3.2 million people die prematurely due to illnesses attributed to household air pollution and contaminated particles floating in the air, it becomes a serious concern that we all need to address. We will have to unite to minimize this air pollution exposure and lower the alarming respiratory infection rate across the United States," urged a senior air duct cleaning expert at Clean Quality Air.

Strings Attached To Increasing Air Contamination In Port St Lucie

Different reports and studies have emphasized various sources of air pollution in homes and businesses. While indoor pollution sources such as household dust, pet hairs, gasses, and contamination particles are the primary causes of air pollution in homes, inadequate ventilation leads to high pollution levels in the indoor air of business facilities. In addition, several other factors, including the air exchange rate, outdoor climate, weather conditions, and equipment usage, affect indoor air quality. However, the primary sources of household air pollution, such as oil, gas, kerosene, coal, wood, tobacco products, and building materials, remain on the top. The relativity of a particular substance depends on the amount of pollution it emits and how hazardous those materials are. For instance, dryer vents accumulate the most dangerous substance from outdoor air, but due to the proper air pressure, they do not cross the danger level. Materials accumulated in the air duct system can also pose serious health effects such as sinus, asthma, eye irritation, etc. Air duct cleaning companies like Clean Quality Air use advanced techniques and equipment to thoroughly clean duct surfaces and improve indoor air quality for a better life.

Clean Quality Air Aspires To Make America's Indoor Air Healthy With Heating And Cooling System Duct Cleaning

Being a trusted name for certified air duct cleaners in the South Florida area, Clean Quality Air aspires to render top-of-the-line air duct cleaning services. From air filters and cooling coils to surface and dryer vents, they thoroughly clean every part of the HVAC system to ensure clean air from everywhere. The company does proper mold inspection and a professional cleaning to eliminate the possible health risks air ducts pose.

Air duct cleaners at Clean Quality Air abide by the NADCA guidelines, which recommend getting air ducts inspected and cleaned once a year. Regular air duct and dryer vent cleaning saves energy, increases your HVAC system's lifespan, and minimizes health problems. If you are ready to be a part of this change, get connected to Clean Quality Air for proper maintenance of your air ducts.

Regular Air Duct Cleaning Advocates 5-6 Times Reduced Indoor Air Pollution And Associated Health Complications