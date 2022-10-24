Fermyon Gives Developers Instant Self-Service for WebAssembly Microservice Application Deployment With Fermyon Cloud, Closes $20 Million Series A Funding Led by Insight Partners in Q3

/EIN News/ -- LONGMONT, Colo., Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today at the Cloud Native Wasm Day, Fermyon Technologies, the WebAssembly in the Cloud company, introduced Fermyon Cloud. Fermyon Cloud is a faster, lighter, easier and more secure hosted application platform for developers to build better microservices more quickly. It is in open beta starting today and will be featured this week at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America.



“WebAssembly is a ‘build once, run anywhere’ technology designed to enable apps to run inside the browser that is now being applied to solving cloud problems where speed and security are paramount. It has quickly become a foundation for the next wave of cloud computing alongside the container and virtual machine technologies already in use today. With Fermyon Spin, developers can quickly create WebAssembly microservice applications and now with Fermyon Cloud, developers can go from a blinking cursor to a deployed application in less than two minutes. This is the promise of WebAssembly realized in the cloud: fast development, fast deployment, fast execution,” said Matt Butcher, co-founder and CEO of Fermyon.

Butcher and Fermyon’s Radu Matei (CTO) experienced the pain of state-of-the-art cloud-native development first-hand while at Microsoft Azure. This led them to found Fermyon to empower developers to quickly realize the things they think about creating and focus on the code that brings value instead of spending cycles rewriting the same code over and over.

Earlier this year, Fermyon released two open source offerings:

In March, the company released Fermyon Spin, a frictionless WebAssembly microservice development tool making it the easiest way to build WebAssembly microservices. It achieved 1,000 GitHub stars within the first 6 weeks of its release and has been downloaded tens of thousands of times. Microsoft has already integrated Fermyon Spin into its cloud offerings and other software vendors are in the process of integrating it into their offerings.

In June, the company released Fermyon Platform, a complete WebAssembly-based deployment platform for Fermyon Spin applications with an associated easy-to-use Web interface that eliminates 90% of the hassle, complexity and cost of building cloud apps: https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2022/06/21/2466499/0/en/Fermyon-Launches-With-First-Cloud-Native-WebAssembly-PaaS-for-Developers-Creating-Microservice-Based-Apps-Raises-6-Million-Seed-Funding-Led-by-Amplify-Partners.html

Today Fermyon is releasing Fermyon Cloud, a hosted platform that can start up Spin applications in less than a millisecond, caching and optimizing applications as it loads them, providing blazing fast performance for each individual application. Developers can deploy applications nearly instantaneously, testing them in seconds. Time is no longer wasted waiting for cloud services to be provisioned and brought online. Built with a serverless API like AWS Lambda, Spin applications are not only quick to deploy but are easy to build as well.

Together, Fermyon Spin and Fermyon Cloud provide an end-to-end experience that gets the developer from a blinking cursor to a deployed app in minutes. As the developer iterates on their code, updating and redeploying is a breeze, with zero downtime and an easy-to-use dashboard for troubleshooting. Developers who prefer to host their own infrastructure can opt out of Fermyon Cloud and instead install their own instance of Fermyon Platform, the open source host-it-yourself version of Fermyon’s service.

Developers on Fermyon Cloud:

“The potential that WebAssembly has to shape the world is what attracted me to Spin and Fermyon for the first time. Then, when they created a hosted version where I didn't have to do ANYTHING to deploy my apps, it was truly a game changer to uncover a new world full of capabilities,” said Raymundo Vásquez Ruiz.

“Finally the promise of true sustainable serverless cloud computing is here with Fermyon's Cloud offering - a platform that allows me to use almost any language, is incredibly easy to use and blazingly fast,” said Federico Dionisi.

Fermyon Raises $20 Million Series A Funding

Today Fermyon also announced that it has raised $20 million in Series A funding, bringing the total raised to $26 million. The new round was led by Insight Partners with participation from previous investors Amplify Partners, Tyler McMullen (CTO of Fastly), Grant Miller (CEO of Replicated) and Marc Campbell (CTO at Replicated). Notable new angels include Armon Dadgar (co-founder and CTO of HashiCorp), Daniel Lopez Ridruejo (co-founder and former CEO of Bitnami now part of VMware) and Lachlan Evenson (Principal Program Manager on the open source team at Microsoft Azure).

“Like Docker did years ago with containers, we believe Fermyon will radically simplify software delivery with WebAssembly,” said Michael Yamnitsky, Managing Director at Insight Partners. “We couldn't be more excited to partner with them as they pioneer the next wave of cloud computing.”

Fermyon plans to use the funding to continue to invest in serving the developer community and to productize Fermyon.

About Fermyon Technologies

Fermyon is pioneering the next wave of cloud computing with the first cloud-native WebAssembly PaaS that lets developers build better microservices faster. Fermyon is focused on empowering cloud developers to quickly realize the things they are thinking about creating and focus on the code that brings value instead of the obligatory foundation code. Fermyon was founded by the Deis Labs team at Microsoft and is backed by Insight Partners and Amplify Partners. For more information, go to https://www.fermyon.com or follow @fermyontech.

