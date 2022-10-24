Pest Control Services Market is Estimated to Touch US$ 39.8 Bn Revenue During Forecast Period of 2022-32 Owing to Rising Environmental and Cleanliness concerns | Future Market Insights, Inc.

North American pest control services are expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 5.2%. Insect control services will hold more than 75% of the total pest control services market by 2032. Pest control services are projected to make up 19.5% of the global market by 2032

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global pest control services market is expected to exhibit a healthy CAGR of around 6.2% over the assessment period from 2022 to 2032. The global market is anticipated to reach US$ 21.9 Billion by 2022 and is expected to surpass a valuation of around US$ 39.8 Billion in 2032.



The growth in the market is attributed to the growing residential and commercial pest infestations and IPM technology introductions are expected to surge the market demand for pest control services throughout the forecast period.

In order to maintain a clean environment in the home and garden, consumers are rapidly turning to organic and DIY remedies due to the rising concerns over toxic chemicals in pesticides. Collaborations with manufacturers and several biochemical and biotechnological institutions in order to develop organic and sustainable pesticides.

Pest prevention incorporates various aspects such as pest-proofing the home and treating pests prior to them becoming a problem which will prevent the pests from entering the home. Various reasons can contribute to the effectiveness of all-season pest control in the prevention of pest infestations.

These apps assist the pest control service crews to save time and sweat by helping them to deal with practical pest control issues such as finding pests or keeping track of pesticides. In addition to that, pest control scheduling apps offer more accurate GPS-based dispatching and decrease payroll calculations in the office.

The organic pesticides segment is expected to account for about half of the total pest control services market over the period of the next decade with a predicted surge at about 7.7% CAGR owing to the surging awareness of the harmful effects of using chemical pesticides.

Key Takeaways

The utilization of advanced plant protection methods in well-managed farms results in more yield. In emerging economies such as India, there is a lack of awareness about the benefits of such technologies, which makes them less favorable to get adopted. It is known to be a novel approach to managing pests that allow farmers to detect diseases and pests in crops before they become a problem, so they can act on them sooner than they would otherwise. This makes farmers and the environment less at risk from pest control in the long run.

In order to identify pests and diseases, IPM can assist farmers to determine the affected crops, along with the type of solution that will be most suitable for them. With the assistance of artificial intelligence (AI), the advancements in the pest control market are able to generate accurate data about the pests and diseases that are present in fields through the use of predictive models based on a combination of machine learning and expert knowledge.

Timing acts as the most vital element when detecting pests in farms. These farms are able to predict infestations at a very early stage when they utilize effective IPM services. During growing seasons, these systems help minimize unprecedented pest outbreaks by monitoring the spread of pests and diseases around the world. In addition to that, IPM programs assist farmers and experts converse about pest control solutions by monitoring and observing plant health and pest lifecycles in real-time.

A steady market is witnessed over the assessment period owing to the surge in organic pest control services as they generated more revenue compared to the first half of the forecast period, primarily due to the increased purchase of pest control products by consumers and the increased prevalence of pests in homes during hot summers.

According to the historical analysis, pest control services garnered a total revenue of around US$ 20.7 Billion in sales in 2021. Development in the global pest control services market is expected to propel owing to the shift in consumer preference for pest control methods from traditional to organic methods.





Competitive Landscape

Owing to the surging popularity of pests in residential and commercial spaces, various leading companies in the industry are providing premium pest control services. In addition to that, organic pest control services are offering to gain more traction owing to the wide range of production and distribution activities. Agricultural and residential pest control services are primarily using organic control, given the burgeoning number of chronic diseases.

Key Companies Profiled

Key players in the global pest control services market include Rollins, Inc., Rentokil Initial PLC, Anticimex, Cook's Pest Control, Inc., ABC Home & Commercial Services, Animal Pest Management Services, Inc., Lloyd Pest Control, Green Earth Pest Control, LLC, Aptive Environmental, LLC,Home Paramount Pest Control, LLC, Dodson Pest Control, Environmental Pest Service, LLC, Truly Nolen of America, Inc., Florida Pest Control & Chemical, Massey Services, Inc., Arrow Exterminators, Ecolab, Inc., Green Pest Solutions, Apex Pest Control, Inc., Hulett Environmental Services, Plunkett's Pest Control, Senske, Inc., PestRoutes, Crop Defenders, and PestPac.

More Insights into the Pest Control Services Market

Pest control services are anticipated to grow at an impressive rate in the North American region. According to recent estimations, the North American region is predicted to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 5.2%. As residential and commercial spaces in the region become more and more closed, it is expected that the market for pest control services in the region will grow as well.

Europe is anticipated to account for the largest share of the pest control services market as it possesses a total revenue of about 19.5% by 2032. Increasing awareness of pest-borne diseases is expected to drive the growth of the European pest control services market.

Key Segments Profiled in the Global Pest Control Services Market

Pest Control Services by Product:

Insecticides

Rodenticides

Other Chemicals

Mechanical

Other Products





Pest Control Services by Service Type:

Chemical Control Services Organic Synthetic

Mechanical Control Services

Other Pest Control Services





Pest Control Services by End-User:

Residential

Commercial and Industrial

Agricultural





Pest Control Service by Application:

Rodent Control

Insect Control

Wildlife Control

Other Applications

Pest Control Services Market by Region:

North America Pest Control Services Market

Latin America Pest Control Services Market

Europe Pest Control Services Market

East Asia Pest Control Services Market

South Asia Pest Control Services Market

Middle East and Africa (MEA) Pest Control Services Market

