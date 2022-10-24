Cryostat Market Size is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 4.9% to Reach $2.8 billion by 2027 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

High Demand for Effective Healthcare Services in Developing Economies Drives the Global Cryostat Market

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The report " Cryostat Market by Type (Closed-Cycle, Continuous-Flow, Bath, Multistage), System Component (Dewars, Transfer Tubes, Gas Flow Pumps, Temperature Controllers, High Vacuum Pumps, Microtome Blades), Cryogen, Application & Region - Global Forecast to 2027", Increasing applications of cryogenics in energy & power and aerospace applications are expected to boost the market growth..

Top Market Leaders - Cryostat Companies

Leica Biosystems (Germany), Cryomech Inc. (US), Amos Scientific (Australia), MEDITE (Germany), Bright Instruments (UK), Dakewe Medical (China), Jinhua YIDI Medical Appliance Co., Ltd. (China), SLEE Medical GmbH (Germany), Advanced Research Systems (US), Lake Shore Cryotronics (US), Epredia (US), SM Scientific Instruments (India), Medimeas (India), Hacker Instruments & Industries (US), Boeckeler Instruments Inc. (US), Histo-line Laboratories (Italy), Lupetec (Brazil), SciLab Co. Ltd. (France), Cryofab, Inc. (US), Precision Cryogenics (US), attocube systems AG (Germany), AMETEK Scientific Instruments (US), Mirion Technologies (Georgia), BIOBASE (Germany), and Sipcon Instrument Industries (India).

Expected Market - $2.8 Billion by 2027

Projected to grow from - $2.2 Billion in 2022

At a CAGR – 4.9%

Year of Considered – 2018-2027

Base Year – 2021

Forecast Period – 2022-2027

Segments Covered – Type, System Component, Cryogen, Application, Region

Geographic regions covered - North America, APAC, Europe, and RoW

Top 5 Players in global Cryostat Market:

Leica Biosystems (Germany):

Leica Biosystems is a pioneer in workflow solutions and a leader in cancer diagnostics. The company has an extensive portfolio, spanning histology solutions, histology consumables, IHC & ISH, digital pathology, research, and tracking and workflow. The histology solutions provide products related to tissue processors, tissue embedding centers, clinical microtomes, cryostats, slide strainers & cover slippers, and specimen identification. Frozen-section media, collection devices for cytology, microbiology tools, equipment for autopsy & dissection, glass slides, coverslips, wax, and bulk reagents are provided under the histology consumables. IHC Primary antibodies, detection systems, molecular solutions, ancillaries & consumables, companion diagnostics, and OEM Reagent Partnerships are the services and solutions offered in the IHC & ISH segment. The digital pathology segment offers slide scanners & solutions, management & integration software, image analysis, and aperio clinical solution. The research segment deals with research microtomes and vibratomes. The company provides CEREBRO under the tracking and workflow segment. CEREBRO is a comprehensive tracking and workflow management system created especially to meet each person's needs for patient safety, productivity, and flexibility.

The cryostats are provided in the histology solutions product segment. The company operates in more than 15 countries worldwide in the regions of America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific.

Attocube Systems AG (Germany):

The company was founded in 2001 as a spin-off from the CeNS (Center for NanoScience) at Munich’s Ludwig-Maximilian University. Prof. Dr. Khaled Karraï and his PhD student Dirk Haft - two visionaries with exceptional entrepreneurial spirit and courage - developed a nanopositioning device that could function under extreme conditions such as cryogenic temperatures, ultra-high vacuum and magnetic fields. attocube systems AG offers nanotechnology solutions in industry and research. The company develops, produces and distributes components and systems for nanoscale applications such as precision motion, cryogenic microscopy, and nanoscale analytics. All products are manufactured in the NanoFactory, the company’s headquarters in Haar, close to Munich. An international team of 150 physicists, engineers, software developers, and product designers work in close collaboration from conception through to delivery. attocube has sales offices in the US and a broad network of worldwide distributors, covering more than 40 countries and 4,000 customers.

Opportunity: Growing demand for cryostats for aerospace application

Aerospace applications for cryogenic technologies are growing, with a race between major countries to expand their space fleet. Advanced Adiabatic Demagnetization Refrigerators (AADRs) and others are used for cooling communication devices, satellite bodies, and X-ray spectrometers. Over the past decade, NASA has constantly been working on Cryogenic Fluid Management (CFM) technology, which is an integral part of the exploration systems for earth-to-orbit transportation, manned missions to the moon and mars, planetary exploration, and In-Situ Resource Utilization (ISRU). In 2000, Janis Research Company, LLC (US) received its second NASA Public Service Group Achievement Award for its performance on the FACET program, developing a cryostat to comply with the Shuttle Hitchhiker program and providing a platform for microgravity experimentation. In addition, research is taking place at the Spacecraft Component Thermal Research Group, Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL), to increase the efficiency of space-qualified cryostats. Aerospace Fabrication & Materials performs testing of insulation systems using a Cryostat-200 developed by NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. It uses cryogenic boil-off calorimetry in a steady state method to measure the mass flow rate of the metering fluid. This steady state mass flow rate is measured across the entire spectrum of pressures from the hard vacuum to the standard atmosphere. The derived results include apparent thermal conductivity and heat flux.

Challenge: Tissue cracking and curling during cryostat tissue sectioning

In conventional cryostats, tissue is embedded in a frozen section by placing it face up on a tissue holder and covered with an embedding medium. The tissue holder or ‘chuck’ is set upon a freezing temperature bar. A heat sink is applied to the top of the tissue at the proper moment to speed the freezing process and flatten the surface of the tissue to create a flat plane. This system has many shortcomings, which can lead to considerable frustration. The system works adequately when a large volume of tissue is available and precise orientation is not an issue.

