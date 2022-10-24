DKBrænde Offer Quality Firewood Throughout Denmark To Help Combat Increasing Energy Prices

/EIN News/ -- København, Denmark, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DKBrænde is a E-labelled biofuel dealer that is committed to offering you a wide selection of environmentally friendly sources, such as high quality fire wood, wood pellets, and briquettes, to help you find an alternative way to heat your home this winter.

With energy prices continuing to increase, biofuel is a budget friendly option as it costs only half as much as oil and is 4-5 times less than electric heating, as well as being CO2 neutral.

You can rely on the quality of the products offered at DKBrænde as they only work with the most responsible and skilled manufacturers in Europe and every product on their website has undergone a thorough and strict check.

Environmentally Friendly Energy

While biofuel is a renewable, environmentally friendly, and CO2 neutral energy source (this means that only exactly as much carbon dioxide is emitted during combustion as the biomass absorbed during its lifetime), there are some companies who rely solely on obtaining biofuel from producers in South America and Africa, which mitigates the positive advantages of the product because of the long-distance delivery emissions and the damage caused by the felling of rainforests.

The products at DKBrænde are only sourced from Agrol, Södra and German Pellets, and always from responsible and quality conscious manufacturers who are dedicated to creating biomass locally in order to protect the environment.

Additionally, the manufacturers have advanced production conditions and a higher biomass quality than many others in the industry, which equates to a greater concentration of energy in the biofuel, a smaller amount of ash, and a cleaner combustion.

This means that, not only do you save money on your heating bills and get an alternative heating experience, but your purchased biofuel has a much lower sulphur content and emits fewer NOx compounds, so that it contributes only minimally to the acidification and pollution of the environment.

At DKBrænde you can find a selection of fuel options to choose from and that all come with a variety of delivery options that brings your products right to your door.

Some examples of their biofuel products, include:

Wood Pellets – With a range of sizes to choose from, you can select the perfect amount of easy to store wood pellets to heat your home economically and reliably.

– With a range of sizes to choose from, you can select the perfect amount of easy to store wood pellets to heat your home economically and reliably. Briquettes – Easier to stack, more compact, and without need to be dried like regular firewood, wood briquettes equate to 3 to 4 pieces of firewood and can be used immediately.

– Easier to stack, more compact, and without need to be dried like regular firewood, wood briquettes equate to 3 to 4 pieces of firewood and can be used immediately. Horse Bedding – From wood shavings to straw pellets, you can find the perfect accessories for your horse and stable at DKBrænde.

– From wood shavings to straw pellets, you can find the perfect accessories for your horse and stable at DKBrænde. Firewood – You can choose from Kiln-dried firewood, air-dried firewood, loose firewood, and even different sized firewood towers, but whatever product you pick, you can rest assured that the firewood has been manufactured to the highest quality and is some of the cleanest on the market.

DKBrænde also have a range of accessories available at their website, such as fire pits, fire starter packs, axes, and many more, to help you easily make the move to cleaner, cheaper fuel.

Standard Delivery

Their team will deliver your biofuel products to your desired location and endeavour to complete the whole process within 1-2 working days.

Forklift Delivery

If you have a larger order, then DKBrænde can deliver your products using their mobile forklift delivery that is able to enter garages and even under half roofs.

More information

To find out more about DKBrænde and to see a full selection of their biofuel products and to learn more about their environmentally friendly practices, please visit their website at https://www.xn--dkbrnde-pxa.dk.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/dkbraende-offer-quality-firewood-throughout-denmark-to-help-combat-increasing-energy-prices/

DKBrænde Trekronergade 40 København 2500 Denmark +45 2532 3413 https://www.xn--dkbrnde-pxa.dk