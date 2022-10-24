Outside GC Appoints Marc Crisafulli Managing Partner

Strategic advisor brings diverse legal and business experience to growing on-demand legal services firm

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outside GC LLC, the provider of choice for on-demand general counsel and corporate legal services, announces the appointment of Marc A. Crisafulli to the role of managing partner for the firm. In his new limited part-time role, Crisafulli will serve as senior strategic advisor. Outside GC provides fractional GC and on-demand legal services to Fortune 500 companies, midsize companies and startups.



Crisafulli recently retired from a role as executive vice president, government relations, legal and regulatory, at Bally’s Corporation. His experience encompasses significant management and legal roles, including serving as lead advisor to NYSE-listed company boards of directors. He is known for building and developing high-performing teams by focusing on culture, inspiring buy-in to vision and aligning organizational priorities.

“I have enjoyed a long and successful relationship with Outside GC, initially as an early client of the firm when I was general counsel and chief compliance officer at a publicly traded technology company,” says Crisafulli. “I believed then and I believe now in the business model and approach of the firm. It is efficient, effective and solves everyday problems for general counsel. Now I am looking forward to the opportunity to support the growth of the firm.”

“Outside GC has provided on-demand legal support to corporate legal departments for over 20 years,” says Kamau Massey, CEO of Briefly, the operations arm behind Outside GC. “In that time the scope of the general counsel role has continued to grow, to include complex compliance, intellectual property, data privacy, risk management and talent management. Marc’s experience reflects that evolution, and his perspective and leadership will be a strong addition to the Outside GC leadership team.”

