GOVERNANCE EXPERT STEFANUS SAPTO HANDOYO AWARDED THE DCRO INSTITUTE CERTIFICATE IN RISK GOVERNANCE®

GLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, October 27, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The DCRO Institute, a global nonprofit focused on bringing risk expertise to the boardroom and c-suite, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance to Stefanus Sapto Handoyo, who currently lives and works in Mumbai, India.Stefanus serves as a regional corporate governance expert in support of IFC portfolio companies in the Asia/Pacific region. His past work includes serving as the program manager for East Africa and Ethiopia Corporate Governance Advisory Services for the IFC based in Nairobi, Kenya, and as the Operations Officer and Corporate Governance Specialist for the IFC in Jakarta, Indonesia. Stefanus is the Initiator and past Executive Director of the Indonesian Institute for Corporate Directorship, the founding member of the Institutes of Directors in East Asia Network, and the Founder and former Senior Advisor to the Family Business Network Indonesia. He earned a Master of Science in Industrial Economics and is a Ph.D. candidate in Business Economics from the University of Asia and the Pacific in Manila, the Philippines. Stefanus is also a graduate of the Advanced Management Program at IESE Business School in Barcelona, Spain, and the Global Directorship Program of Yale School of Management in the US, respectively.Stefanus is the recipient of the 2013 Global Deloitte Scholarship Award of the International Corporate Governance Network (ICGN) and the 2019 World Bank Group's Global President Award for his roles and contributions in developing and implementing the IFC Disclosure and Transparency Toolkit – Beyond the Balance Sheet."Stefanus has dedicated his professional career to the advancement of governance practices in the public and private sector, profit, and not-for-profit organizations, as well as the development of governance course programs in universities and business schools across Asia/Pacific and East Africa region, and in particular in Southeast Asian countries, where a robust growth in governance practices has been seen over these past two decades," said David R. Koenig, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "As a member of the IFC corporate governance team, he has extended his reach to the continent of Africa and will be even more valuable to those he serves with his new learnings and recognition," he continued.The Certificate in Risk Governanceis awarded to those who have completed The Board Members' Course on Risk - an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, c-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else."This is one of the most comprehensive and thorough online courses for members of the board of directors and senior management as well as corporate governance and risk management experts I have ever experienced," said Mr. Handoyo. "The course provided me with a holistic understanding of governance, risk management, and sustainability, and how board members should build an integrated thinking and approach around their enterprise risk governance and management practices. It is indeed a well-designed course with a wide spectrum of knowledge, carefully chosen articles and references, and well-presented case studies on risk governance by global experts from diverse experiences and backgrounds. It is both practical and relevant for today's modern enterprises. I highly recommend this online course to anyone interested in deepening their knowledge on risk governance or aspiring to be a member of the board of directors."The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Risk Governance program by visiting https://courses.dcroi.org/collections?category=CRG Read testimonials about the program at www.dcroi.org/testimonials About the DCRO Institute - The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director designation. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and c-suite. Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.For more information, please contact David R. Koenig at +1.612.286.1776 or by e-mail at david.koenig@dcroi.org.

