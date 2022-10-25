Torossian on Marketing Ideas for Halloween

NEW YORK, USA, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to PR executive Ronn Torossian, Halloween is a popular holiday and this year businesses have to withstand disruptions in the supply chain as celebrations this year will pick up after the pandemic. Whether it is a grocery store or a specialty store, businesses want to leverage this holiday and draw the attention of impulse shoppers. A newer development has been to dress up pets and this has increased the demand for pet Halloween costumes. Businesses want to do well during this holiday. Given below are marketing ideas to help elevate a business during this holiday.

Decoration

Ronn Torossian asserts to capture the attention of customers during Halloween, businesses should get customers in the Halloween mood. Whether it is the window display of a store or the costume of associates, themed decorations can grab the attention of customers. Cobwebs, pumpkins, skeletons, and scarecrows are inexpensive ways to decorate a store. Halloween decorations can suit every spooky style possible; they can be bone-chilling or frightfully friendly. The decor used can be simple or bizarrely complicated. The website of a business should also use Halloween-themed elements and it should be optimized for mobile devices so that the buying journey of customers is made smooth. To shoot up sales, the website of a business should carry a spooky look with distinctly visible discount coupons on offer.

Send Halloween-themed emails

Halloween emails can help to drive engagement and boost open rates. The subject line of the email should get subscribers to open the email to read. Customers should feel that they should act fast to take advantage of a deal that is being offered only during this holiday. The emails can include spooky and lively animation and the mails can be sent from September up to the holiday. Halloween-themed humor and puns can also be used which would add an element of fun to an otherwise crowded inbox. For instance, Fortnum and Mason used storytelling to publicize their Halloween-themed treats.

Design a themed contest

A themed contest can help to gain new customers and get people talking about a business. The contest can be a traditional one, like a pumpkin carving contest or a modern one like creating a spooky GIF. A coloring page PDF can also be created which would encourage customers to download the page and color it to participate in a contest. Tickets to a pumpkin patch and corn maze can also be given away. There can also be a contest to create a unique Halloween candy. When kids go from door-to-door, they can be given branded trick-or-treat bags to raise the visibility of a business.

Add polls to enhance contests

There are many traditions associated with Halloween. A business can create a contest which can include a traditions poll. A contest would be a fun idea to bring on more business. The poll can have questions and the target audience can be encouraged to share their opinions on traditions such as trick-or-treating, carving pumpkins, or some other time-honored tradition.