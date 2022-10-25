BOARD MEMBER, HANIA SADEK AWARDED THE DCRO INSTITUTE CERTIFICATE IN RISK GOVERNANCE®
IFC Nominee Director and EBE Bank Board Member in Egypt Attains Global Recognition
Hania brings robust operational experience in an international setting to her board service, which is now enhanced with an even greater appreciation for a positive approach to risk governance.”GLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The DCRO Institute, a global nonprofit focused on bringing risk expertise to the boardroom and c-suite, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance® to Hania Sadek of Egypt.
— David R. Koenig, President and CEO of The DCRO Institute
Hania serves as a non-executive director at EBE Bank – the Export Development Bank of Egypt and Globaltronics Company. Prior to her current board roles, she enjoyed an extensive career with HSBC Bank Egypt, including as the Chief Operating Officer and, prior to that, as the General Manager Internal Audit. Hania also serves on a number of HSBC entity boards. In every year 2014-2018, she was acknowledged by Forbes Middle East magazine as among the most Influential Arab Women in the Middle East. Hania earned both her MA and BA in Economics from The American University in Cairo.
"Hania came to our program through her role as a Nominee Director of the IFC," said David R. Koenig, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "She brings robust operational experience in an international setting to her board service and coaching which is now enhanced with an even greater appreciation for a positive approach to risk governance," he continued.
The Certificate in Risk Governance® is awarded to those who have completed The Board Members' Course on Risk® - an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, c-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else.
“This is an excellent program that helps directors to focus on the right elements of risk and enrich Board Discussions around risk,’ said Sadek. “The program equips directors with the right mindset and the relevant questions to bring to the board table to fulfill their fiduciary roles.”
The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Risk Governance program by visiting https://courses.dcroi.org/collections?category=CRG.
Read testimonials about the program at www.dcroi.org/testimonials.
About the DCRO Institute - The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and c-suite. Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.
For more information, please contact David R. Koenig at +1.612.286.1776 or by e-mail at david.koenig@dcroi.org.
David R. Koenig
The DCRO Institute
+1 6122861776
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Learn more about the Certificate in Risk Governance® program