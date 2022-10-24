MamaMancini’s to Present at LD Micro Main Event XV Conference

/EIN News/ -- CEO Adam Michaels to Present at Leading Investor Conference to Highlight Strong Progress Towards Profitable Third Quarter

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMMB), a leading national marketer and manufacturer of fresh Deli prepared foods, today announced that management will present at the LD Micro Main Event XV Conference being held at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, CA on October 25th, 2022.

Adam L. Michaels, Chief Executive Officer of MamaMancini’s, will conduct in-person one-on-one meetings and deliver the Company’s presentation – which can be viewed live and via replay at the webcast link below.

Michaels said: “I look forward to attending this year’s LD Micro Main Event this week. I plan to share our differentiated heritage story to new investors and update our existing investors on progress on earnings improvement and implementation of our new “One Stop Shop Deli Solution” strategy which we highlighted on our last earnings call.

“We continue to see strong momentum in the third quarter ending October 31, 2022, with revenue approaching a $100 million annual run rate months ahead of our initial expectations. Given the ongoing success of our margin enhancement initiatives, I believe MamaMancini’s is well-positioned to return to a more normalized level of profitability in the third quarter. I am eager to share these recent achievements with our investors as we seek to generate sustainable, long-term value enhancement for our shareholders,” concluded Michaels.

LD Micro Main Event XV

Date: Tuesday, October 25th, 2022

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Presentation Time: 4:00 p.m. Eastern time

Webcast: https://me22.mysequire.com/

For more information on the LD Micro Main Event XV Conference, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with MamaMancini’s management, please contact your conference representative, email your request to MMMB@mzgroup.us or call Lucas Zimmerman at (949) 259-4987.

About MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc.

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMMB) is a leading marketer and manufacturer of prepared foods with products offered in over 45,000 grocery, mass, club and convenience stores nationally. The Company’s broad product portfolio, born from a rich history in Italian foods, now consists of a variety of high quality, fresh, clean and easy to prepare foods to address the needs of both our consumers and retailers. Our vision is to become a one-stop-shop deli solutions platform, leveraging vertical integration and a diverse family of brands to offer a wide array of prepared foods to meet the changing demands of the modern consumer. For more information, please visit www.mamamancinis.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in the Company's 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2022 and other filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor Relations Contact:

Lucas A. Zimmerman

Director

MZ Group - MZ North America

(949) 259-4987

MMMB@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us