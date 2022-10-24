Altamira Therapeutics Announces Reverse Stock Split

/EIN News/ -- HAMILTON, BERMUDA , Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO), a company dedicated to developing therapeutics that address important unmet medical needs, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a reverse stock split of its common shares at a ratio of 1-for-20. The reverse stock split is expected to become effective at market opening on October 25, 2022, and the shares to begin trading on the split-adjusted basis on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the Company's existing trading symbol "CYTO." The new CUSIP number following the reverse stock split will be G0360L209. The reverse stock split is primarily being effected to regain compliance with the $1.00 minimum bid price requirement for continued listing on NASDAQ.



As a result of the reverse stock split, every 20 shares of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares will automatically combine into one issued and outstanding common share. The reverse stock split will affect all shareholders uniformly and will not alter any shareholder's percentage ownership interest in the Company. Proportionate voting rights and other rights of shareholders will not be affected by the reverse stock split. The reverse stock split will also apply to common shares issuable upon the exercise of the Company's outstanding warrants. In accordance with the 1-for-20 ratio, the number of authorized common shares will be reduced to 5,000,000 while the par value will be increased to CHF 0.20 per common share. As a result of the reverse stock split, the number of common shares outstanding will be reduced from approximately 21.5 million to approximately 1.1 million, subject to rounding down of all fractional shares to the nearest whole share and the payment to shareholders of cash in lieu of such fractional shares.



No fractional shares will be issued as a result of the reverse stock split; shareholders who would otherwise hold a fractional share of the Company's common stock will receive cash in an amount equal to the product obtained by multiplying (i) the closing price of our common stock on the business day immediately preceding the effective date of the reverse share split as reported on the Nasdaq Capital Market, by (ii) the number of common shares held by the shareholder that would otherwise have been exchanged for the fractional share interest.

The Company's transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC (“AST”), will act as the exchange agent for the reverse stock split and will provide to shareholders of record, all of whom own their shares in book entry, updated statements of holding reflecting the reverse stock split. Banks, brokers or other nominees will be instructed by AST to effect the reverse stock split for their beneficial holders holding our common shares in “street name;” however, these banks, brokers or other nominees may apply their own specific procedures for processing the reverse stock split. Further information about the reverse stock split is provided in the Company’s form 6-K which is filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission.



Altamira Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTO) is dedicated to developing therapeutics that address important unmet medical needs. The Company is currently active in three areas: the development of RNA therapeutics for extrahepatic therapeutic targets (OligoPhore™ / SemaPhore™ platforms; preclinical), nasal sprays for protection against airborne allergens and, where approved, viruses (Bentrio™; commercial) or for the treatment of vertigo (AM-125; post Phase 2), and the development of therapeutics for intratympanic treatment of tinnitus or hearing loss (Keyzilen® and Sonsuvi®; Phase 3). Founded in 2003, it is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda, with its main operations in Basel, Switzerland. For more information, visit: https://altamiratherapeutics.com/



This press release may contain statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical facts and may include statements that address future operating, financial or business performance or Altamira Therapeutics' strategies or expectations. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as "may", "might", "will", "should", "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "predicts", "projects", "potential", "outlook" or "continue", or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the effect of the reverse split on Altamira’s stock price and compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements, the closing of the initial sale of 90% of Zilentin, the exercise by Zilentin of its option to purchase additional legacy assets, the achievement by Altamira of the milestones set forth in the option agreement, Altamira’s ability to complete a divestiture transaction of Bentrio, the approval and timing of commercialization of AM-301, Altamira Therapeutics' need for and ability to raise substantial additional funding to continue the development of its product candidates, the timing and conduct of clinical trials of Altamira Therapeutics' product candidates, the clinical utility of Altamira Therapeutics' product candidates, the timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals, Altamira Therapeutics' intellectual property position and Altamira Therapeutics' financial position, including the impact of any future acquisitions, dispositions, partnerships, license transactions or changes to Altamira Therapeutics' capital structure, including future securities offerings. These risks and uncertainties also include, but are not limited to, those described under the caption "Risk Factors" in Altamira Therapeutics' Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021, and in Altamira Therapeutics' other filings with the SEC, which are available free of charge on the Securities Exchange Commission's website at: www.sec.gov . Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated. All forward-looking statements and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to Altamira Therapeutics or to persons acting on behalf of Altamira Therapeutics are expressly qualified in their entirety by reference to these risks and uncertainties. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Altamira Therapeutics does not undertake any obligation to update them in light of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law.

